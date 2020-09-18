Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.