The Community School boys soccer team is coming off two away victories from Monday and Saturday, Sept. 12.
On Monday, Community School (3-2, 2-0 3A District IV Conference) escaped from the grasps of the Wendell Trojans (4-2, 1-0 conference) with a 3-2 victory.
Freshman forward Walker Pate was “Man of the Match” for his performance, scoring his first two varsity goals of his young career.
Pate’s first goal came in regulation, but with the game tied 2-2, he added his second (and winning goal) in the 87th minute.
Senior Kai Nelson added the other goal for the Cutthroats. Sophomore goalkeeper Blake Curry was outstanding with a number of crucial saves.
“This was a typical match against our foes in Wendell with this game being an instant classic,” said head coach Richard Whitelaw.
Sophomores Diego Torres and Ezequiel Caliz scored goals for Wendell.
Cutthroats shutout Declo
On Saturday, Sept. 12, Community School traveled to Declo and came away with a 4-0 shutout win.
Sophomore Nils Galloway scored two goals. Nils Huss and Asher Maxwell added a goal each.
Whitelaw’s “Man of the Match” went to senior defender Alex Austin for his contribution to the shutout.
