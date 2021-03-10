It was quite the season for the Carey High School boys’ basketball team.
Amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Panthers didn’t know if they would even play a minute on the court. Fast-forward a few months, and an eventful season has ended with Carey taking the North Gem Cowboys to the wire in the consolation game in the 2021 Idaho High School Activities Association Boys Real Dairy Shootout.
The journey, however, ended in heartbreak for the Panthers as the Cowboys held on for Friday’s final game, 65-56.
The silver-lining to the loss came when senior Hunter Smith (19 points) broke an IHSAA 1AD2 boys’ tournament record for total three-pointers made with 16.
Smith’s older brother, Jake, who was at Dietrich, set the old record at 15 back in 2017.
Smith also tied his older brother’s game record with seven 3 pointers in an earlier matchup against Clark Fork.
Senior Dallin Parke led the Panthers in the final game against North Gem with 22 points, six assists and nine rebounds.
The Panthers hung around the Cowboys for most of the game, down only 28-23 at halftime.
Carey then owned the third quarter and outscored their opponent, 22-14, pulling ahead of the Cowboys to end the third quarter, 45-42.
Though they entered the fourth quarter with a slight lead, the Panthers couldn’t keep the Cowboys from pulling away in the final minutes of the game. North Gem outscored Carey in the final quarter, 23-11.
North Gem senior Logan Corta led his team with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds.
Fellow senior James Brodily added 23 points and seven rebounds.
Ultimately, the Panthers lost the game on the boards. North Gem out-rebounded Carey, 43-30.
Carey went through the ringer to get to the IHSAA 1AD2 state tournament.
The Panthers beat Castleford in the Sawtooth Conference Tournament, but lost to Dietrich, which put them in constant loser-out games.
The Panthers survived when they beat Richfield, 72-59, to punch a ticket to state in the consolation round of the Sawtooth Tournament.
The reward was a dance with the Garden Valley Wolverines—the top team in the state and eventual 2021 IHSAA state champions.
The Wolverines won, 84-58, pushing Carey back into a series of loser-out games.
Against Garden Valley, Carey couldn’t stop the combination of Corbin Fields (21 points), Covy Kelly (20 points), Josh Gillespie (19 points) and Devin Yearsley (10 points), though Carey’s Smith had 26 points.
The Panthers returned to dominate Clark Fork and stay alive in the tournament by winning, 68-31. In that game, Smith hoisted his team and led the Panthers with 31 points. Sophomore Conner Simpson added 11 points and senior Dallin Parke had eight points.
Carey had no problem shooting against Clark Fork, going 25-for-60 (40.6%) from the field and 11-for-20 (55%) from the three-point line. They also out-rebounded the Wampus Cats, 43-24.
The Panthers end their 2021 season with a 13-8 record.
Carey also was awarded the IHSAA Sportsmanship Award at the 1AD2 level.
The Sportsmanship Award is given out to the school that shows great sportsmanship between players, coaches, cheer squad, fans and overall good attitude.
