May has arrived, a month during which prep track and field athletes are poised to compete in conference and district meets aimed at qualifying for the Idaho State Track and Field contest May 19-20 in the Boise area.
Wood River will first compete in its Bob Shay Invitational Thursday, May 4, this year to be staged at Mountain Home High School instead of Hailey due to the valley’s lingering snow. Carey will go to the 10-team Snake River Conference meet May 4 at Raft River in Malta.
Wood River and Carey joined 43 other schools representing Idaho classifications from 1A to 5A for the two-day Tiger/Grizz Invitational April 28-29 at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls. The competition was intense, as there were six of the larger 5A schools and 14 4A schools there.
The only first-place varsity finish for Wood River came from senior Gunnar Kimball in the pole vault at 14 feet-6 inches, equaling his mark at the Boise Relays and keeping him in fourth place among Idaho 4A athletes this spring. Kimball enjoyed a solid all-around meet in Idaho Falls, including a personal-record 19-8.5 in long jump for 16th place overall.
Wolverine senior Owen Stouffer recorded a personal-best 50.61 seconds in the 400m dash finals for third place. He was second in the 400m preliminaries at 51.04. Stouffer was among many Wood River boys and girls who set PRs at Idaho Falls.
Senior sprinters Zack Dilworth (23.21, 200m prelims, 11th) and Elizabeth Lipman (1:01.43, 400m prelims, 11th) set season records.
Wood River won the special 800m co-ed medley relay in 1:43.53.
The Wolverines had their best relay placings in the 4x400m—sixth place with Dylan Gill, Porter Thompson, Ethan Hansen and Owen Stouffer (3:35.18), and 10th with Ava Smith, Larae Zimmerman, Elise Voorhees and Lipman (4:21.70).
Freshman Mabel Thompson scored a PR 4-10 in the high jump finals for 16th place. In freshman competition, Wood River’s Jackson Wallace won the finals in 11.81 seconds after taking prelims in 12.02.
Carey senior Shayli Smith finished sixth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a personal-record 47.80 seconds. She boasts the top Idaho 1A time in the intermediates. Smith placed eighth in the Tiger/Grizz finals of the 100m high hurdles (16.87).
Panther senior Cris Gamino clocked a personal-best 53.12 in the 400m dash prelims, positioning himself fifth among IA athletes this spring. Carey freshman Viviana Palomera was sixth in the freshman long jump finals with a PR 14-10.
The Panther boys with Gamino, seniors Carsn Perkes and Riley Morey, along with sophomore Matt Young, were 17th in the 4x200-meter relay at 1:36.14. They have the top 1A time this spring at 1:32.79. ￼
