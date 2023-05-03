GunnarKimball-PV

Wood River senior Gunnar Kimball.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

May has arrived, a month during which prep track and field athletes are poised to compete in conference and district meets aimed at qualifying for the Idaho State Track and Field contest May 19-20 in the Boise area.

Wood River will first compete in its Bob Shay Invitational Thursday, May 4, this year to be staged at Mountain Home High School instead of Hailey due to the valley’s lingering snow. Carey will go to the 10-team Snake River Conference meet May 4 at Raft River in Malta.

Wood River and Carey joined 43 other schools representing Idaho classifications from 1A to 5A for the two-day Tiger/Grizz Invitational April 28-29 at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls. The competition was intense, as there were six of the larger 5A schools and 14 4A schools there.

