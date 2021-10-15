The Sun Valley Community School varsity girls volleyball team wrapped a quick regular season on Tuesday night taking down cross county and Sawtooth Conference rivals Carey High School at Sun Valley Community School’s Fish Tank Arena.
Before Tuesday’s game, SVCS honored its seniors: Allie Wilson, Paola Alvarado, Bella Maurtua, Emma Desserault and Ava Kolaski.
Sun Valley defeated Carey, 3-1, with scores of 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17.
With the win, SVCS (9-0, 7-0 Sawtooth Conference) will have the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s Sawtooth Volleyball Conference tournament, which is at Shoshone High School. SVCS will play No. 8 Camas County (0-12, 0-7) at 3 p.m.
Carey (5-6, 3-4) will take the No. 5-seed into the tournament and will open play against No. 4 Dietrich (8-9, 4-3).
