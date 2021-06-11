For the sixth time in the past seven years, the Sun Valley Community School was named one of the top high schools in the state.
The Idaho High School Activities Association recently released its top high schools, which were named as Schools of Excellence. SVCS was named top school in the 1A Division 2 for its student-athlete performance in athletics, academics and sportsmanship.
“We have been fortunate to win this prestigious award, and our accomplishments have not gone unnoticed,” SVCS Athletic Director Richard Whitelaw said in an email.
While Dietrich High School finished second, Carey High School took third as a School of Excellence.
The top three schools in each classification will be recognized at the IHSAA annual meeting on Aug. 4. SVCS Principal is Kevin Campbell.
The three major areas of high school activities are weighted equally in determining recipients of the award.
The Academic Component is based on the varsity team’s cumulative GPA as submitted on the State Academic Champions application for all IHSAA-sponsored sports/activity programs.
The Performance Component is based on place of finish at IHSAA-sponsored state championships and activity program competitions.
The Citizenship Component is based on a school’s self-evaluation of its citizenship/sportsmanship activities as submitted on an itemized form. Deductions are made by the IHSAA for player and/or coach unsportsmanlike ejections and also for unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments.
In addition to the primary awards, schools that score 90% on the Citizenship Component and have no player/coach ejections throughout the year or incidents of unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments will receive an Award of Excellence certificate.
Below are the Schools of Excellence in other divisions:
5A
First place—Rocky Mountain High School.
Second place—Timberline High School.
Third place—Eagle High School.
4A
First place—Bishop Kelly High School.
2nd place—Twin Falls High School.
Third place—Century High School.
3A
First place—Kimberly High School.
Second place—Sugar-Salem High School.
Third place—Timberlake High School.
2A
First place—Bear Lake High School.
Second place—Melba High School.
Third place—Ririe High School.
1A Division 1
First place—Prairie High School.
Second place—Oakley High School.
Third place—Glenns Ferry High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In