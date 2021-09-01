The Sun Valley Community School varsity girls soccer team has been scoring with ease as of late. After its opening game loss to Canyon Ridge on Aug. 21, the Sun Valley Community School has been on a three-game winning streak and outscoring its opponents by a wide margin.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, SVCS beat Filer in an away match, 7-1.
In that game, Maya Lightner was head coach Kelly Feldman’s Player of the Game and Tatum Minor racked up a three-goal hat trick in the process.
Mia Hansmeyer also had a strong showing with two goals while Lightner added one more. Ruby Crist also had a goal and a score.
SVCS 6, Wendell 0
The SVCS girls continued their success by hosting the Wendell Trojans in a home match at the Sagewillow fields in Sun Valley on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The Lady Cutthroats proved to be too strong for the Lady Trojans with a shutout for the home crowd, 6-0.
The Player of the Game was freshman Josie Sarchett. She opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game, while sophomore Ruby Crist knocked in two rebounds.
Hansmeyer and Minor rounded out the scoring for SVCS (3-1, 3-0 High Desert Conference).
The Lady Cutthroats played a Tuesday afternoon game at home against the Bliss Bears. That game finished after press time.
The SVCS girls will be back in action after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 7, when SVCS travels to Gooding.
After Gooding, SVCS will then have five home matches at Sagewillow, including its match against Wood River (Sept. 18).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In