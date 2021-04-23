The Sun Valley Community School varsity boys golf team took first place out of five teams at Pleasant Valley in Kimberly on Tuesday, April 20. Junior Kyle Cohen led all golfers with an amazing score of 69, the lowest score in the past 11 years for SVCS.
The Cutthroats took home a team score of 214, beating second-place team Lighthouse Christian by 22 strokes.
Other top scores for SVCS were Jack Verhaeghe (78), Wilson Baker (82), Hank Moss (85) and George Murray (90).
Up next for SVCS is another away match at Gooding on Tuesday, April 27.
Edwards is top golfer for Wolverines
The Wood River High School varsity boys and girls golf team took to the links on a blustery day on Monday with wind gusts up to 24 mph in the Jerome High School-hosted Jerome Invitational. The tournament was held at two sites with, the boys at Jerome Country Club and the girls at Canyon Springs Golf Course.
Nineteen WRHS boys competed against 13 teams. Junior Parker Edwards (81) led WRHS, putting him in a six-way tie for eighth place in a field of 93 competitors. Senior Tate Peace (91) used the wind to his advantage, driving the green on one par-4 hole on his way to shooting his season best.
Teammates Ethan Gray (113), Luke Marlow (113) and Asher Holder (140) rounded out the Wood River golfers.
Team winners in the boys event were Twin Falls (318) and Bishop Kelly (323). Top individual golfer for the boys was Braden Anderson from Twin Falls with a score of 76.
On the girls side, WRHS battled 14 teams—as well as the wind—down at Canyon Springs. Top Wolverine golfer was Madi Thelen with a score of 107, followed by Sierra Olson (119), Lella Aicher (122), Dana Kriesien (125) and Annie Martin (140).
Top teams were Bishop Kelly (340) and Kimberly (400). Top individual golfer was Kimberly’s Reece Gary with a score of 83.
Up next for WRHS is another trip to Twin Falls. On Tuesday, April 27, WRHS will compete in the Canyon Ridge Invitational.
