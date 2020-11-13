Wood River High School sophomore Samantha Chambers was named to the Great Basin All-Conference first team in volleyball.
Chambers helped the Wolverines to a 4-0 regular season conference record (5-3 overall).
Other notable Wood River athletes receiving postseason awards were Willa Laski, Charlie Loomis and Sophie Vandenberg who all were named as Honorable Mentions.
Great Basin Conference Player of the Year was Brinley Iverson of Twin Falls.
Coach of the Year was Rayna Stimpson of Minico.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Lanie Elliott, Canyon Ridge. Natalie Hepworth, Burley. Brenley Hansen, Twin Falls. Samantha Chambers, Wood River. Talin Stimpson, Minico. Piper Newton, Twin Falls.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Megan Sanderson, Minico. Sydney Searle, Burley. Kelsie Pope, Burley. Brinley Solosabal, Twin Falls. Mercedez Pena, Canyon Ridge. Kennedy Detweiler, Canyon Ridge.
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Carlie Latta, Minico. Willa Laski, Wood River. Charlie Loomis, Wood River. Grace Reaume, Mountain Home. Riley Riebesell, Canyon Ridge. Grace Fort, Jerome. Sophie Vandenberg, Wood River.
