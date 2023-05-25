Sun Valley Community School tennis players took titles in three of five categories to end the season strong at the IHSAA State 3A tournament at Ridgevue High School in Nampa on Sunday.
Led by state singles champ Matthew Carlin, the boys team won the state championship by 16 points over Parma. On the girls side, the doubles team of Whitney Jannotta and Chloe McGowan won the girls doubles crown, helping the squad place second in the tournament—the highest finish for a SVCS girls team ever.
Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor contributed to both totals in the mixed doubles draw. The duo won a state title in their division, beating Fruitland in the final.
No. 3 Carlin didn’t drop a set en route to the championship, winning four straight matches, including a semifinal win over top-seeded Oskar Hepworth of Coeur d’Alene Charter, 6-4, 6-2. He beat No. 4 Evan Weber of Parma, 6-3, 6-2, in the final. After a first-round loss, SVCS’ Charles Goodyear rebounded in the consolation bracket to place fourth in the state.
Starting on the four line, the doubles team of Walker Pate and Beckett Gates fought into the final, where they fell to top seeds Bronson Beus and Braden Hancock of Parma, 2-6, 1-6.
Also seeded fourth, Jonnatta-McGowan beat teams from Weiser, Parma and Fruitland to take the title.
The top-ranked mixed doubles team, Huss and Spoor held seed to win the state crown. They beat the No. 3 pairing of Kennedy Phillips and Miles Davis in the championship match, capping a perfect 12-0 season for Huss.
Cutthroat Athletic Director Richard Whitelaw commended the effort in a Sunday email.
“Many congratulations to our players,” he said, “and to coaches Phil Huss, Kurt Almquist and Peter Samway for a tremendously successful tournament.” ￼
