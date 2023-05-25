23-05-03 Comm School tennis 8.jpg

Matthew Carlin

Sun Valley Community School tennis players took titles in three of five categories to end the season strong at the IHSAA State 3A tournament at Ridgevue High School in Nampa on Sunday.

Led by state singles champ Matthew Carlin, the boys team won the state championship by 16 points over Parma. On the girls side, the doubles team of Whitney Jannotta and Chloe McGowan won the girls doubles crown, helping the squad place second in the tournament—the highest finish for a SVCS girls team ever.

Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor contributed to both totals in the mixed doubles draw. The duo won a state title in their division, beating Fruitland in the final.

23-05-03 Comm School tennis 5.jpg

Chloe McGowan, left, and Whitney Jannotta.

