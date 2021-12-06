Carey running back Connor Simpson was named the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference 8-man football "Player of the Year" last week after being a key ingredient to leading Carey to an 11-1 record and a fifth-straight Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Milk Bowl appearance.
Simpson was one of 11 total Carey Panther football players who earned postseason awards.
The junior tailback led Carey with 1,992 rushing yards—a new school record. He also had 39 total touchdowns—36 rushing—en route to 258 total points.
Four Carey players made the first team: offensive lineman McCoy Brown, tight end/wide receiver Riley Morey, linebacker Chase Bennion and kicker Cris Gamino.
Bennion and Morey earned second team honors on the other side of the ball. Bennion was named as the second team quarterback on offense while Morey was named as the second team safety on defense. Center Teegan Kirkland, offensive lineman Franco Ocampo, defensive end Tristan Harshbarger, defensive lineman Marcus Richcreek and linebackers Nik Versis and Colton Larna were also named to the second team.
Carey’s main rival Dietrich had 10 total players named to the postseason awards with Jett Shaw named as the conference “Defensive Player of the Year.” Shaw was also named as the tight end/wide receiver first team on offense.
Junior Cody Power was named quarterback of the first team for Dietrich.
Castleford had eight total players named to the postseason awards, with Eric Taylor being named conference "Offensive Player of the Year,” and head coach Brian Lowry named “Coach of the Year.”
