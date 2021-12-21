Carey High School junior Conner Simpson was named as the 1A Division 2 All-Idaho “Player of the Year” as voted on by the state’s coaches, according to the Idaho Statesman’s annual poll of the best football players for the 2021 season.
Idaho Statesman Sports Reporter Michael Lycklama noted that “Big things come in small packages,” while referring to Simpson’s size at 5-foot-3 and only 150-pounds.
Simpson was undoubtedly the cornerstone to head coach Lane Kirkland’s offense in Carey. Simpson helped lead the Panthers to their fifth straight Idaho High School Activities Association State Milk Bowl appearance by finishing the year with a school-record of 1,992 rushing yards. He also had 34 touchdowns. He was a wrecking ball on defense as well, finishing with 89 tackles and four interceptions at linebacker.
Simpson’s older brother, Carson Simpson, won the award back in 2019.
“He was the rock of our ground game and offense, in general, and extremely tough as a linebacker,” Kirkland said. “He is a great kid, a hard worker and very deserving.”
Junior kicker Cris Gamino was named as a first team recipient after sending 77% of his kickoffs for touchbacks.
In all, six Carey football players were named to either the first or second team.
Carey’s second team members are Franco Ocampo and Teegan Kirkland on the offensive line. On defense, lineman Marcus Richcreek and linebacker Chase Bennion were named.
“It’s quite satisfying to know that all those days in the weight room with your son paid off on the football field,” Kirkland said about his son, Teegan, being named to the second team.
“Coach of the Year” went to Zane Hobart of Kendrick, who led his team to a state title for the first time in 20 years. ￼
