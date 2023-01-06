Carey found no rhythm on offense, and it cost the Panthers.

Lighthouse Christian scored the first six points of the game, eventually extending the lead to 19 points, and held on down the stretch for a 50-41 victory over the host Panthers on Jan. 4.

The loss snaps a Carey boys’ winning streak, which they ran to four games with a 60-52 win over Camas County the night before.

