Carey found no rhythm on offense, and it cost the Panthers.
Lighthouse Christian scored the first six points of the game, eventually extending the lead to 19 points, and held on down the stretch for a 50-41 victory over the host Panthers on Jan. 4.
The loss snaps a Carey boys’ winning streak, which they ran to four games with a 60-52 win over Camas County the night before.
“I think we probably had a little fatigue from last night. We played really hard last night,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said of the victory over Camas. “It just seemed like we didn’t come mentally prepared to start playing tonight.
“We missed a lot of shots. We’re a team that if we can make three shots in a row, we get a little adrenaline rush and we can get going. We didn’t get that tonight. We shot terrible tonight—all night long.”
The Carey boys next play at Castleford on Jan. 10.
“They tried to press us a little bit at the beginning, which slows you down,” Simpson said of Lighthouse Christian. “We just never got in that track meet we need to get in. We’re a better team when we can get up and down the floor.
“They’re a good team. We missed so many little shots tonight that usually go in. When you miss enough of them, pretty quick you start thinking, ‘What am I doing wrong?’”
The Lions held a 32-13 lead at the 5:50 mark of the third period and were on the verge of blowing out the Panthers.
Carey whittled the lead down to 32-19 with 1:28 left in the quarter and a Conner Simpson bunny as the buzzer sounded cut the lead to 32-23 with eight minutes remaining.
Hayato Yamada netted a pair of free throws at 4:47 to give the Lions a 38-28 lead.
Carsn Perkes canned a three for Carey and Micah Denny’s steal and layup for Lighthouse Christian made it 40-31.
Colton Larna and Perkes scored on back-to-back possessions and Carey called a timeout with 3:44 remaining and a 40-35 deficit.
Simpson and the Lions’ Sam Rogers swapped free throws and the Lions held a 44-38 cushion at 2:21.
A Perkes and-1 made it 44-41 with 2:04 showing on the clock.
“If we’d a made that one shot (on the next possession) that would have been huge,” coach Simpson said. “We needed that one to get us over the hump. Then you have to play the foul game.”
The Panthers did not score again.
“We have to come every night ready to play,” Simpson said. “It’s that mental mindset of ‘I’m going to be at my best tonight.’
“It’s like I told them at the start of the game, ‘Best effort. Best defense. Best anything we can do tonight. Give it your best and whatever happens, happens.’ You’ve got no regrets. But when you don’t play your best, it hurts.”
• Perkes scored 22 points and Larna and Owen Parke added 11 each in the Panthers’ victory over Camas County on Jan. 3.
Perkes had 15 rebounds, Preston Wood nine and Parke eight. Larna added four steals and Simpson four assists and three steals.
Other prep scores
l The Carey girls played their first game since Dec. 19 and cruised past Camas County, 49-16 on Jan. 3. They hosted Oakley on Thurday night.
l The Wood River boys raised their record to 7-2 with a 53-49 victory at Kimberly on Jan. 3. It was their first game since Dec. 16. The Wolverines welcome Caldwell at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the final game of a quintupleheader.
l The Wood River girls remained winless in 10 starts in a 27-12 loss to Buhl on Jan. 3. The Wolverines entertained Kimberly on Thursday and will host Caldwell at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. ￼
