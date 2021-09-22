The Carey and Wood River varsity cross-country teams competed in different events last week with Carey senior Ashton Drage taking third place for the Panthers.
The Carey boys competed in the Magic Mountain Invitational at Magic Mountain Ski Resort in Kimberly. Drage finished the 5,000-meter race in 21 minutes, 48 seconds, only trailing Valley’s Kyle Christensen (21:12) and Kimberly’s Grayden Devries (21:09).
For the Wood River boys and girls, the Wolverines competed in the Canyon Ridge Classic at the College of Southern Idaho. WRHS junior Emmett Stouffer (20:00.3) took 46th, sophomore Dylan Green (20:30.7) took 58th, junior Grant Green (20:32.1) took 59th and sophomore Jack Tenold (27:00) took 74th.
On the girls side, Elizabeth Lipman (23:18.1) took 26th, junior Kacie Flolo (27:23.1) took 63rd and sophomore Isabel Trujilo (30:08.7) took 67th.
Twin Falls won both the boys and girls events—40 points boys, 25 points girls.
