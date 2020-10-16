The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday passed an amended proposal to allow the continuation of prep sports through the postseason play.
The Board of Trustees cleared the proposal, 3-1.
Trustees Dan Turner, Amber Larna and R. Keith Roark voted yes while Trustee Lara Stone voted no.
The final vote came from board chair Roark, who had abstained from voting on an earlier version of the proposal.
“I’m going to vote for this, but I’m going to make this clear that if it doesn’t work, if one athlete comes back positive for COVID-19, if one parent comes back in the same condition, then I am ready to review it all over again,” Roark said. “I want the kids to play. I want to be able to support them, but we are taking a risk here. It’s risky and I’m willing to take that risk at this time.”
The board had previously voted down a proposal on Sept. 25 to allow further competition and permit BCSD athletic teams to compete with schools from other counties that were “in the red” with critical COVID-19 levels.
Wood River Athletic Director Kevin Stilling and Carey Athletic Director Lee Jay Cook put forth a revised version of the proposal with higher consequences for breaches of safety protocols.
“I’m extremely happy for the kids, they have the opportunity to play and not have the season be called off because of a technicality,” Cook said. “The board realized the policy had to be put in place and they’ve been willing to look at it each meeting and adapt to it. It really is a tough decision. I was really glad Keith stepped up and made a vote.”
The biggest change was that if a team participating in a tournament event hosted at Carey or Wood River comes from a “red” county—based on metrics developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute—no spectators will be allowed. Masks and social distancing will be required during events hosted at both schools.
Fans and spectators are also “highly discouraged” from attending should Carey and Wood River travel outside the county for an away competition.
The board of trustees also determined that student-athletes at both schools will also be required to quarantine for 14 days if their team matches up against a school in the orange or red.
If a student violates quarantine, he or she will miss the next contest. A second offense will result in removal from the team.
“In my heart of hearts, I want to give these kids a chance,” Turner said. “They do what they do, they go to school and hang out with friends, and they’re pretty good football players and volleyball players. We’ll be living with this for some time. If we can ease into this with a strict protocol then we’ll know better next time.”
The meeting lasted some four hours and much of that time was dedicated to this issue. Both sides presented their argument for and against approving the matter.
Trustee Larna made what seemed like a tide-turning point when she brought up that much of the reason for the rise in cases in Blaine County was tourism, weddings, parties and restaurants, not sporting events.
The future of Carey and Wood River
The three main teams that had been up in the air were WRHS volleyball, Carey volleyball and Carey football.
WRHS swimming and cross country had no qualms since strict guidelines were already set in place for those two sports.
WRHS volleyball (5-2, 4-0 4A Great Basin—West Conference) began district play on Thursday, Oct. 15, at home.
Fans were not allowed unless vetted through the WRHS previously.
Carey’s volleyball team (5-5, 4-1 1A Sawtooth Conference) will begin their district tournament on Saturday, Oct. 17, with the first round against Castleford.
The Carey football team (4-0) had been scheduled to play Castleford Friday, Oct. 16, but that game was canceled.
The Panthers also have Dietrich (7-0, 3-0 1A II Sawtooth Conference) as the final game of the season. However, that game also seems unlikely to go ahead.
With the school board’s ruling, the Panthers are allowed to play, but their next game could be the play-in game of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A state playoffs on Oct. 30.
Their most likely opponent would be Garden Valley (4-3, 3-0 1A Long Pin Conference), which Carey already defeated previously this year, 78-42.
