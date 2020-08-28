Coming off a winning 19-15 season and returning star senior setter Kylie Wood, the Carey High School volleyball program has greeted 21 players on varsity and junior varsity.
Sawtooth Conference champion Lighthouse Christian and Sawtooth third-place have moved up to 1A Division 1 this season, leaving the Sawtooth with eight teams instead of 10.
Kathy Whitworth’s Panthers were due to open their 2020 season with a three-team meet at Murtaugh, including Hansen. First home matches are set for Sept. 3.
Wood, as a sophomore, was star for Carey’s 2018 volleyball team that went 21-5 and earned for Carey its first league tournament title in 20 years.
Here are the 2020 Carey varsity and JV rosters:
CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
Varsity
Head coach—Kathy Whitworth (18th year, 19-15 last season, 4th place of 10 teams during the Sawtooth Conference regular season, 2-2 in the 2019 Sawtooth tournament, losing to league champ Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh, beating Hansen and Camas County).
Seniors (5)—Kylie Wood (setter/OF), Marcela Del Real (DS), Shaylee Farnworth (OH/MH), Lizbeth Ruiz (OF/DS), Zowie Quillen (MH/OH).
Juniors (3)—Ally Colton (setter/OF), Kourtney Patterson (OH), Rachaela Peck (OF).
Sophomores (2)—Jane Parke (MH), Berenice Vargas Castaneda (libero/OF).
Junior varsity
Seniors (1)—McKinnlee Curtis.
Sophomores (3)—Shayli Smith, Brittney Farnworth, Katie Mecham.
Freshmen (7)—Mialee Hennefer, Whitley Drage, Rylie Quillin, Ashley Reay, Madelyn Bennion, Olivia Nilsen, Yaravi Gamino.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In