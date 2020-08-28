The Harvard Global Health Institute COVID-19 risk levels improved markedly for Custer County late this week, so Carey High School will travel to Challis as scheduled today, Friday for the 2020 football opener.
Carey teams leave at 1 p.m., with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m. and varsity eight-man non-conference game at 7 p.m. Challis (0-9 last season, outscored 564-46) had a down year in 2019 after 6-2 and 8-3 seasons in 2018 and 2017. Carey defeated visiting Challis 70-0 last fall.
Risk levels for Custer County fell to 9.9 this week, within the safe Yellow level of 10.0. Blaine County stood safely in Yellow at 3.7 in daily new cases per 100,000 population based on a seven-day rolling average in the latest Harvard Global Health report.
Prior to the latest developments, last year’s State 1A Division 2 runner-up Carey (10-2) had tentatively planned to play at Wood River in Hailey tonight. Instead, the Wood River teams will hold an inter-squad game at 7 p.m. at Phil Homer Field. Attendance will be restricted to ticket holders.
