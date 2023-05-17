23-05-17-carey-track

Carey senior Riley Morey and Raft River senior Libby Boden show their plaques for winning the Lee Cook Male and Female Athletes of the Meet awards during the District 4 1A track and field championships May 11-12 at Murtaugh High School.

 Courtesy photo by Jan Morey

Carey High School senior track and field stars Shayli Smith and Riley Morey shared center stage with the unstoppable Raft River High girls during last week’s District 4 1A track and field competition for 15 schools, held at Murtaugh High School.

When all 18 events were done amidst perfect weather conditions for setting school records, Carey qualified 10 athletes for the Idaho High School Activities Association’s State 1A track and field meet set for May 19-20 at Middleton High School.

Smith, who broke her own school records in the hurdle events, and Morey each qualified for four state events. Smith won the 100m high hurdles, 300m intermediates, high jump and anchored Carey’s second-place 4x200m relay. Morey won the 200m and 400m sprints and anchored two winning Panther relays.

