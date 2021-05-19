The 2021 Carey High School boys varsity track and field team is striving to accomplish something rare.
Of all the championship banners that hang in the halls, a boys track and field championship is among the most sought after. During the District IV 1A Championships, it became apparent that a state title could be on the horizon.
The Carey boys took home first place with 134 points, outscoring host Murtaugh (124.5) and third-place finisher Raft River (108.5). The Community School boys took 13th with 10 points.
On the girls’ side, Carey took fourth (66) while Raft River (176.5) won the overall score for first place. Oakley (136) and Murtaugh (122.5) took second and third, respectively. The Community School girls took fifth with 41 points.
As for the Carey boys, they took home 10 first-place finishes—three of which came on the relay side.
Sophomore Riley Morey and senior Sawyer Mecham led the Panthers, with both athletes earning four first-places overall.
Morey and Mecham were both on the 4x400-meter relay team that took a time of 3 minutes, 33 seconds. That team also consisted of Dallin Parke and Cris Gamino.
Morey was on the 4x200-meter relay team that took 1:32.04, with Ashton Sparrow, Hunter Smith and Gamino.
Individually, Morey took firsts in the 200-meter run (23.21 seconds) and in the 400m (51.54).
Mecham’s other first-place relay was in the sprint medley, where he ran the 800-meter leg. That team—Connor Simpson, Gamino and Chase Bennion—posted 3:45.58.
Mecham then took first in the 800m (2:00.84). He also took first in the triple jump, with a final leap of 40 feet, 0.25 inches.
Meanwhile, Hunter Smith notched another impressive outing, dominating both hurdle events. Smith was first in the 110m hurdles (16.60) and the 300m hurdles (41.30). Smith would also go on to place second in the high jump (5-10).
The winner of the high jump—Ashton Sparrow—took a personal best jump of 6-03.
Another notable performance was Carey’s 4x100m relay in which the team finished third (46.28). That team consisted of Simpson, Gamino, Ellis Jensen and Sparrow.
On the girls side, Carey’s top finisher was Shayli Smith, who took second in the 100m hurdles (16.84) and third in the 300m hurdles (49.95).
Smith was also on the 4x200m relay team that took second place (1:49.74). That team was composed of Brittney Farnworth, Smith, Shaylee Farnworth and Kourtney Patterson.
The Carey girls relay teams also had a great showing. The 4x400m team of Katie Mecham, Mialee Hennefer, Yaravi Gamino and Shaylee Farnworth finished third (4:34.40). The 4x100m relay team of Lizbeth Ruiz, Lexi Natchman, Brittney Farnworth and Kourtney Patterson finished fourth (53.30).
With its first place in Districts, the Carey boys track and field team will have a chance at competing for an Idaho High School Activities 1A Track and Field Championship. Both the boys and girls teams are bringing full squads and should have an impressive showing.
Sun Valley Community School to send girls relay team to State
The Sun Valley Community School girls track and field team showed some serious speed at the District IV 1A meet. Senior Kaija Dybdahl qualified for a state run as she took second place in the 100m (13.08) and third in the 200m (27.72). She also took third in the long jump (15-09.5).
Dybdahl was on the 4x100m relay team that received an at-large bid at the IHSAA State Meet. The team of Dybdahl, Niki Cohen, Logan Lidstrom and Saba Grossman took third with a time of 53.11.
Another notable runner at districts was Camas County’s Samantha McFadyen, who took first in the high jump (5-02) and second in both the 400m (1:01.07) and 300m hurdles (49.10).
The IHSAA 3A/2A/1A State Track and Field Championships are this weekend—Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22 at Middleton High School.
