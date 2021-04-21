The Carey High School boys and girls track and field team showed the home crowd how impressive its team is at the Lee Cook Invitational on Friday afternoon at Carey High School.
The Panther boys were untouchable as Carey ran away with their home meet with 218.5 points. The closest team next to Carey was Castleford in second at 69 points.
The Carey girls also didn’t disappoint as they took second with 140.5 points. The Murtaugh girls took first as a team with 215 points.
Staying with the girls scores, the Sun Valley Community School came in third place with 53 points.
SVCS boys took ninth with 24.5 points.
“They did exceptionally well,” Carey coach Lane Kirkland said. “They focused and performed at a high level. There were a lot of kids that improved.”
In total, there were 43 personal records (PR) set (26 boys, 17 girls) for Carey.
Carey Senior Sawyer Mecham took top honors for the Panther boys with three first-place finishes.
Mecham took first in the boys 400-meter run (54.6 seconds) and the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 08 seconds). Both of those finishes were PRs for Mecham. He also took first in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 8 inches.
Senior Hunter Smith also excelled at the invite with two first places—one in the boys 110-meter hurdles with 16.8 seconds and one in the 300-meter hurdles with 42.6 seconds, which was a PR.
Smith also took second in the boys high jump with 5 feet, 10 inches.
Top performer on the girls side was sophomore Shayli Smith, who took first in the girls 300 hurdles (50.5 seconds) and third in the 110 hurdles (17.9 seconds).
Smith was also the second leg in the 4x200-meter relay team, which finished first with 1 minute, 56 seconds. Other runners on that team were sophomore Brittney Farnworth, junior Lexi Nachtman and junior Kourtney Patterson.
Patterson also set a new Carey school record in the long jump when she made a leap of 16 feet, 0.75 inches. She also took third in the 100-meter dash with 13.5 seconds, which was also a PR.
Staying with the girls side, freshman Yaravi Gamino took first in the girls 400 with a time of 1:09.6, a PR.
For the relays, the girls 4x100 relay team of senior Lizbeth Ruiz, Nachtman, Farnworth and Patterson took second with 54.8 seconds.
In the 4x400 relay, sophomore Berenice Vargas, senior Shaylee Farnworth, Gamino and sophomore Katie Mecham took second (4:54.7). In the medley relay, freshman Mialee Hennefer, Ruiz, Nachtman and Katie Mecham took second (2:08.9).
Rounding out the girls were Farnworth, who took third in the 200 when she marked a PR at 28.7 seconds, and junior Ally Colton, who took third in the girls triple jump with 29-0.5.
“This has been a promising season for the girls,” Kirkland said. “They’ve been constantly improving. I’d like to get some kids qualified for state.”
Junior Ashton Drage took second in the boys 1,600-meter run (5:33.8) and second in the 3,200-meter run (12:04).
Drage was the second leg in the 4x400 relay that took first with 4:01.6. Freshman Nik Versis, sophomore Brekley Squires and sophomore Cris Gamino were also on the team.
As a whole, the boys relay teams were outstanding.
In the boys 4x100 relay team of senior Dallin Parke, Gamino, sophomore Conner Simpson and senior Ashton Sparrow took first (47.7 seconds).
The Carey boys medley relay also took first (3:58.4). Sparrow, Simpson, Mecham and Gamino were on that team.
The high jump event was jam-packed with Carey jumpers. Sparrow edged out his teammates with an impressive 6-02 jump, which was a PR.
Smith took second and junior Tristan Harshbarger tied sophomore Ellis Jensen for third with a jump of 5-0. Harshbarger’s jump was a PR.
Also bunching up at the top was the boys discus, where the top four finishers were Panthers.
Junior Chase Gross took first with 105-2.5, a PR. Parke took second with a PR throw (103-02) and senior Adrian Gonzalez took third with his own PR (103-0.5). Junior Marcus Richcreek took fourth with 100-0.5.
In the 100- and 200-meter, Simpson took third in both races with times of 11.9 and 24.9 seconds, respectively. Both times were PR marks.
Dybdahl, Gardner top runners for SVCS
Senior Kija Dybdahl and sophomore Katie Gardner were Sun Valley Community School’s top performers on either boys or girls side.
Dybdahl set PR marks for both the girls 100 and 200 sprints with 13.1 seconds and 27.3 seconds, respectively.
Dybdahl also hit a PR in the girls long jump (15-8.5).
Gardner took first in the 1,600 run with 6:48.2. She also took third in the 800 with 2:48.5. Both times were PRs.
On the boys side, SVCS junior Braden Buchanan took third with 19.9 seconds, a PR.
Carey will send some junior varsity athletes to the Barry Espil Invite at Murtaugh on April 22. Then on April 23, Carey will send a select few athletes to compete in the DirectCom Invite at Highland High School in Pocatello.
