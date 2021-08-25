As the 2021 season is set to begin, the Carey High School volleyball team got ready at a preseason volleyball jamboree at Valley High School on Monday, Aug. 23.
Last season saw the Panthers finish with a 4-8 record. They have only three seniors on this year’s varsity team. Losing star Kylie Wood will be crucial, but seniors Ally Colten and Kourtney Patterson return from last year. The team will also welcome fellow senior Nayeli Santamaria to this year’s team.
The volleyball program has greeted 23 players on varsity and junior varsity.
The eight-team Sawtooth Conference will once again be tough to get through.
With the departure of Lighthouse Christian from a year ago, the conference will still see Castleford as a tough match for Carey. Castleford won the Sawtooth Tournament and finished in second place in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 State Tournament.
Head coach Kathy Whitworth is in her 19th season and will have junior Jane Parke lead her squad on the court. Parke was a Sawtooth All-Conference First-Team selection when she finished the year with 109 digs and 72 kills as a sophomore middle hitter.
Junior Berenice Vargas Castaneda will also bring experience to the varsity squad at the libero position.
Carey opens the regular season on the road against Mackay on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Panthers then open a three-match home stretch against Shoshone (Aug. 30), Lighthouse Christian/Butte tri-meet (Sept. 2) and Glenns Ferry/Challis tri-meet (Sept. 9).
A big Sawtooth Conference match is against cross-county rival Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats at the Fish Tank in Sun Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Last season SVCS beat Carey twice, once in the regular season (3-0) and once in the opening round of the state tournament (3-1).
CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
Varsity
Head coach—Kathy Whitworth (19th year, 4-8 last season, 2-2 in the 2020 Sawtooth Tournament, losing to league champ Castleford and Sun Valley Community School, beating Hansen and Hagerman).
Seniors (3)—Ally Colten (setter), Kourtney Patterson (OH/OPP), Nayeli Santamaria (OPP).
Juniors (5)—Shayli Smith (OH), Brittney Farnworth (MH/OPP), Katie Mecham (MH), Jane Parke (MH), Berenice Vargas (libero).
Freshmen (1)—Paige Black (S).
Junior Varsity
Sophomores (7)—Mialee Hennefer, Yaravi Gamino, Whitley Drage, Olivia Nilsen, Sherlyn Rodriguez, Rylie Quillin, Madelyn Bennion.
Freshmen (5)—Meridith Hoskins, Maggie D’Orozio, Ashley Zarate, Judith Ruiz, Elise Patterson.
