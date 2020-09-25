The Carey High School varsity volleyball team honored its seniors for Senior Night Tuesday with a victory over the Dietrich Blue Devils.
The Panthers were down two games and were on the verge of losing the entire match, but turned things around in the third set.
The Panthers (2-5, 2-1 1A Sawtooth Conference) eventually beat Dietrich (3-5, 2-4 1A Sawtooth Conference) in thrilling fashion, 3-2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-10).
