Carey School junior Kylie Wood led the Panthers (20-3) to their second consecutive State 1A Division 2 girls’ basketball tournament championship game berth two weeks ago.
This week, the 4th District 1A Div. 2 Sawtooth Conference named Wood as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
She topped the list of 23 girls earning league honors and also making the Sawtooth All-League first and second teams, and honorable mention.
Wood (19.8 ppg) sparked Carey to 42-39 and 55-48 state wins over Mackay and Tri-Valley before the Panthers came up short to first-time state champion Rockland 45-30 in the Feb. 16 state title game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa.
An All-State tournament selection last year, Wood ended the three-game state tourney with 62 points and has averaged 18.7 ppg in the last two state tournaments. She scored 455 points in 23 games this winter and has 1,045 points in three Carey seasons.
Sawtooth Coach of the Year was Tee Jay Berry of Hansen.
Offensive Player of the Year was senior Rakel Williams of Hansen. Defensive Player of the Year was junior Kynlee Thornton of conference champion Lighthouse Christian.
The rest of the list:
Sawtooth 1st Team: Noelia Cruz (Carey senior); Ashly Botz (Camas County sophomore); Lauren Gomez (Lighthouse junior); Cassie Gibson (Hansen senior); Leslye Tapia (Murtaugh senior).
Sawtooth 2nd Team: Kourtney Black (Carey senior); Ashlynn Whittle (Camas County senior): Maycee Holloway (Lighthouse senior); Sadie Wadsworth (Hagerman sophomore); Taylor Smith (Lighthouse senior).
Honorable Mention: Felicity Black and Bailie Morey (Carey seniors); Aisha Clarke (Camas County senior); Zailee Poulson (Castleford junior); Sydney Brizuela (Hansen senior); Aubrey Mahannah (Castleford junior); Alissa Chatelain (Murtaugh senior); Serena Kent (Richfield junior); Caylee Dilworth (Dietrich senior); Jordan Morton (Lighthouse senior).
