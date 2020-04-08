Carey’s Kylie Wood was recently voted Sawtooth Conference “Player of the Year” for her girls’ basketball efforts during a remarkable 2019-20 season on the floor.
Wood, a 5-6 junior point guard for the Panthers, was named All-Idaho “Player of the Year” for the 1A Division 2 girls’ classification in the annual poll conducted by the Idaho Statesman newspaper.
She was one of 10 players chosen by coaches of the Idaho High School Activities Association classification and announced in the April 2 issue of the Boise newspaper.
Wood led Carey to its second consecutive State 1A Division 2 tournament championship game visit. A determined team leader, Wood played all but 98 seconds of Carey’s three state tournament games in 2020.
First-time winner Rockland Bulldogs (22-3) had a little more scoring depth and a little more gas in the tank during their 45-30 championship game victory over last year’s state champion Carey (20-3). The Panthers also won the state second-place trophy in 2010.
Carey’s eighth-year head coach Merrilee Sears, often referring to Wood’s selfless nature as a person, said Wood is a student of the game who spends countless hours watching film and attending camps.
This season, Wood (19.8 ppg) scored 455 points which accounted for 45% of Carey’s scoring. At the state tournament she averaged 20.7 ppg. In Carey’s 23 games, she scored in double figures 22 times and exceeded 20 points nine times.
She set a single-game school scoring record of 40 points in rallying Carey to a 58-57 home win over Lighthouse Christian Academy of Twin Falls Jan. 17.
Wood added 37 points in a Sawtooth Conference semi-final tournament win over Camas County of Fairfield, and 27 points in a state tournament semi-final win over Tri-Valley, at Nampa.
She had a team-high 54 of Carey’s 94 3-pointers. Her free throw accuracy helped the Panthers to a 63% average from the line. Wood averaged 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.1 assists while being constantly doubled-teamed by defenders.
Wood has 1,045 points in her three Carey seasons including 109 3-pointers and 146 points in state tournament action (16.2 ppg). Carey’s career scoring record is held by Jaide Parke (1,255, 2013).
Other All-Idaho first teamers included Rockland’s four-year starter Madalyn Permann (17.6 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 steals, 3.6 assists). She finished her Bulldog career with 1,578 points having helped Rockland to its first-ever state title.
“Coach of the Year” was Rockland’s Vern Nelson.
Rounding out the first team are senior Harley Jackson from ShoBan of Fort Hall (27.1 ppg), junior Kynlee Thornton of Lighthouse Christian (18.8 ppg, 11.1 rebounds) and junior Emma Hollon of Tri-Valley.
Second-teamers are Rockland senior Charlotte Wilson, Rockland sophomore Kiersley Boyer, Salmon River senior Emily Diaz, Salmon River junior Lotus Harper and Mackay junior Riley Moore (14.3 ppg).
