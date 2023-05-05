Eighth-year Carey High School athletic director Lee Jay Cook has been honored as the 1A Division 2 “Athletic Director of the Year” by the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association (IAAA).
Cook, a 2001 Carey High graduate, started his Carey athletic director career in 2015-16. He took over in that position after the retirement of his father, Lee Cook, who had spent 10 years as Carey athletic director during his 31-year teaching career.
Cook also won the award in 2020.
