Eighth-year Carey High School athletic director Lee Jay Cook has been honored as the 1A Division 2 “Athletic Director of the Year” by the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association (IAAA).

Cook, a 2001 Carey High graduate, started his Carey athletic director career in 2015-16. He took over in that position after the retirement of his father, Lee Cook, who had spent 10 years as Carey athletic director during his 31-year teaching career.

Cook also won the award in 2020.

