Carey 4x100 relay team

Chris Gamino, Riley Morey, Colton Larna and Carsn Perkes celebrate their record-breaking run on April 21.

 Photo by Lane Kirkland

Carey track coach Lane Kirkland remembers the Panthers foursome that set the school relay record forty years ago. His father, Heber, was a young track coach when Lane's "old high school heroes"—Todd Wesche, Mike Adamson, Brad Tingey and Neil Parke—clocked a 45.10 in 1983. 

"I used to tease those guys and run as fast as I could to get away," Kirkland laughed. "I never got away—they were too fast!"

Well, on Friday, the kids of Carey gained some new high-school heroes. 

