Carey track coach Lane Kirkland remembers the Panthers foursome that set the school relay record forty years ago. His father, Heber, was a young track coach when Lane's "old high school heroes"—Todd Wesche, Mike Adamson, Brad Tingey and Neil Parke—clocked a 45.10 in 1983.
"I used to tease those guys and run as fast as I could to get away," Kirkland laughed. "I never got away—they were too fast!"
Well, on Friday, the kids of Carey gained some new high-school heroes.
The four-man team of Cris Gamino, Riley Morey, Colton Larna and Carsn Perkes broke the 40-year-old school 4x100m relay record at the DirectCOM meet at Idaho State University, clocking a 44.48 to finish second out of 29 teams ranging from 5A to 1A. The Panthers finished behind Rigby and ahead of Sugar-Salem to claim the silver.
The time came after days of dedicated hand-off practice, with the relay group drilling the transition between runners ahead of the meet.
"We talked about breaking some old records at the beginning of the season with the fast kids that we have," Kirkland said. "The hand-offs were clean, we flew, and we got it!"
Carey’s boys were third in the 4x200m relay with Gamino, sophomore Matt Young, Perkes and Morey (1:33.01). Carey senior Shayli Smith finished third in the 100m (16.52) and fourth in the high jump (4-8).
The Panthers head to Arco to compete in the Fred Simpson Invitational at Butte County High School after press time on Tuesday. They're on the road again to end the week, heading to Idaho Falls for the Tiger/Grizz Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
