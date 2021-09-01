Led by junior Connor Simpson’s four touchdowns and a dominating defensive performance, the Carey High School varsity football team continued its scoring from last season.
The Panthers put up enough first half points (34) to trigger the mercy rule—a constantly running clock—and went on to end Friday night’s opening game of the season at Garden Valley, 52-0.
The Panthers (1-0) were never really challenged in this one. The beefy offensive line was too much to handle for the Wolverines. Simpson ran for 103 yards on 10 carries (10.3 yards per carry). The Panthers ran for 272 yards as a team on 25 carries.
“Our blocking on offense was superior,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “With a steady rotation of guards, we really blocked well for the run game.”
In typical Carey style, the Panthers worked mainly in Garden Valley territory after Carey’s defense forced multiple three-and-outs from Garden Valley (0-1). Beginning most of their drives from inside the 50-yard line, the Panthers pounced and pushed and pulled their way around the field.
“We imposed our will,” Kirkland said of his team’s domineering presence on Friday night.
Simpson began the game with back-to-back scores from 9- and 25-yards out. Including point after attempts, Simpson totaled 26 points alone.
The question marks that were there at the beginning of the season didn’t last long. The Panthers lost a good chunk of their offense and defense to graduation, but the players that came back picked up right where they left off.
Incoming starting quarterback senior Chase Bennion (85 total yards) did well in replacing last season’s starter, Hunter Smith. Bennion tossed a perfect 30-yard pass to senior Marcus Richcreek in the second quarter, and then scored on a 45-yard run to begin the second half.
Other strong performances from the newcomers were Nik Versis, who scored on a 43-yard run. Richcreek also showed his prowess on defense by forcing the game’s only safety in the fourth quarter.
“For a team returning basically one full time starter I thought we did great,” Kirkland said. “I was impressed with our defense. We really flew to the ball and didn’t allow for any momentum the entire game. We pressured their quarterback a lot. We also made a lot of gang tackles.”
Carey allowed only 106 yards of Garden Valley offense, while the Panthers totaled 293 yards of their own. Of the 106 yards allowed, the Wolverines could only muster 43 yards on the ground and 63 through the air.
Neither team passed the ball much; however, when the Wolverines (8-for-8) and Panthers (4-for-4) did pass they were perfect.
Carey was also efficient with the ball. The Panthers went 3-for-4 on third down conversions and 1-for-1 on fourth downs. Garden Valley went 3-for-11 on third downs.
Senior Tacoma Kelly was the Wolverines’ leading player against Carey. Kelly had 62 total yards passing, rushing and catching.
Carey is back at it again when the Panthers make their home debut for the year. The Panthers suit up against North Gem on Friday, Sept. 3, which is also Homecoming for Carey. Game time is 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In