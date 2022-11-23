Carey head coach Lane Kirkland was named Coach of the Year and junior Nik Versis the Defensive Player of the Year, as the Snake River Conference announced its all-conference football teams.
Ten Panthers players filled 13 positions. Seniors Conner Simpson, Riley Morey and Carsn Perkes were selected on both sides of the ball.
Senior running back Colton Larna and offensive lineman Teegan Kirkland joined Morey on the first-team offense, and Perkes was chosen as a return specialist.
