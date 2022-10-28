_DSC2380.JPG

Carey senior Conner Simpson runs for a portion of his 148 yards during the Panthers’ 50-0 victory over Raft River on Senior Night on Oct. 21.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

In what will be the last home game for head football coach Lane Kirkland on Derrick Parke Memorial Field, the Carey Panthers entertain Idaho City today at 4 p.m., as the 1AD1 playoffs begin.

“We are looking forward to this game, as it will be our final one together at home,” Kirkland said.

The Panthers are coming in hot.

