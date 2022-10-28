In what will be the last home game for head football coach Lane Kirkland on Derrick Parke Memorial Field, the Carey Panthers entertain Idaho City today at 4 p.m., as the 1AD1 playoffs begin.
“We are looking forward to this game, as it will be our final one together at home,” Kirkland said.
The Panthers are coming in hot.
They have won their last four games by an average of 64-9 and are rolling on both sides of the ball.
“When these seniors were in the eighth-grade they dominated their junior high football season, outscoring opponents 282 to 28,” Kirkland said. “We have a lot of great memories on this field and a lot of success.
“It will be difficult to walk off it in uniform for the last time but rewarding knowing that we’ve given all we could over these last six years together to make Carey football a positive experience in a variety of ways.
“I sure love the seniors and will miss them. They are great young men, and I expect great things and accomplishments from them the rest of their lives.”
Idaho City comes in 3-5 and has won three of its last four outings.
“Idaho City has a good-sized, athletic running back in Brody Backus,” Kirkland said. “He’s a tough kid, and he’s been doing most of the work for them all year. Idaho City has a heavy run game out of the I formation so we will have to sturdy ourselves up and make sure we tackle well.”
The Wildcats only have six seniors and start a freshman at quarterback.
“They are a very young team and haven’t had a lot of success this year,” Kirkland said. “They have a great coach that has been a close friend of mine for a lot of years. Some of their skill players are young, not very experienced.
“We will try and take advantage of that.”
A victory for No. 5-seeded Carey will send it to No. 4 Notus on Nov. 4. ￼
