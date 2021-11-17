A polished Carey Panther 8-man football team looked primed for another championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers went old school and pounded the ball on the ground offensively and brought a tough-as-nails defense as they defeated Sawtooth Conference rival Dietrich with ease, 54-20, in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
“We are proud of these young men and what they have accomplished this year,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said.
Behind junior defensive back Riley Morey’s three second-half interceptions on defense and junior running back Connor Simpson’s 184 rushing yards on offense, the Panthers looked unstoppable at Holt. Now, the Panthers are moving on to the Milk Bowl Championship for the fourth time in four years where the Kendrick Tigers await.
Morey’s breakout game in the semifinals was exactly what Carey needed. He not only had three interceptions—with one a 15-yard pick-6 in the third quarter—but he also had four tackles and 23 yards receiving on offense that included one touchdown and two 2-point-after conversions.
“Riley was an absolute wild man on defense,” Kirkland said. “He came out of nowhere so fast to get those interceptions. He played with a lot of confidence, passion and kept the fire lit.”
Coming into Saturday’s contest, this game was expected to be an epic battle. Dietrich won the 2020 Milk Bowl Championship and pushed Carey to a 24-22 game on Oct. 22; however, the Panther’s performance didn’t allow the Blue Devils to ever be in this one.
From the opening series, Carey (11-0) looked about as good as it ever has on the field. Just two minutes into their first drive, the Panthers scored when junior quarterback Carsn Perkes found senior Chase Bennion for a 38-yard touchdown pass.
“It was cool to see Chase catch that screen pass and get our first points on the board,” Kirkland said. “That was a serious jump start to the afternoon, and there was no looking back.”
Dietrich (7-4) managed to get on the board later in the first quarter when junior Cody Power hit senior Jett Shaw for a 9-yard score. With the score at 8-6 at that point, it was the closest the Blue Devils were going to get to the Panthers as Carey sprinted away with the win, pouring out 24 points in the second quarter and 22 points in the third quarter.
Carey’s defense forced Dietrich to go 3-for-9 on third downs and 1-for-4 on fourth downs by the end of the game. Along with Morey’s three interceptions, the Panthers recorded two sacks.
Dietrich’s usual potent air attack was held at bay, with Power going only 13-for-26 for 75 yards. Power did manage to throw three touchdowns, and Payton Sneddon had only 65 yards rushing.
“Our defense did a solid job of shutting down Power and Sneddon,” Kirkland said. “We played fast and pressured every pass. There were a lot of guys in each tackle as well all day.”
To end the first half, Perkes, Colton Larna and Morey all scored to push the momentum in Carey’s corner. Power did find Case Robertson for a touchdown pass just before halftime. At the half, Carey was in charge, 32-14.
Carey didn’t let off the gas pedal in the second half. Remnants of last year’s championship game, which Carey led 22-8 at the break, were abounding. However, Kirkland and Co. didn’t let Dietrich back in, and Carey peeled off three more touchdowns to keep this one out of reach.
Kirkland added that his team learned a lot about themselves in the last four games. The Panthers adjusted and worked on mental and physical toughness. Before Saturday’s game, Kirkland had a one-hour pep talk on Friday that focused on being mentally tough and winning before the game was even played.
The pep talk seemed to work.
What was impressive was how quickly Carey scored. Carey (34 plays) dominated with just 18:14 of possession. Dietrich (62 plays) lagged despite having most of the ball, with 28:38. Carey also had the advantage of total yards, 548-242.
Using six different backs in the backfield, Carey racked up 294 yards on the ground on just 34 carries (8.6 yards per carry).
Simpson, who is usually the focal point, had only one touchdown on 16 carries on offense and three tackles on defense. Perkes (123 all-purpose yards) had a good, yet odd game statistically. He had 62 yards rushing with one touchdown on the ground while going 2-for-3 passing with 61 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our offensive line blocked well, and we had our way all day,” Kirkland said. “Connor was explosive and deadly and Carsn contributed as well.”
Other heavy contributors to the victory were junior Colton Larna (44 yards rushing, 1 TD, 6 tackles), junior Ellis Jensen (1 TD, 9 tackles), sophomore Nik Versis (9 tackles), Tristan Harshbarger (6 tackles, 1 sack) and Marcus Richcreek (4 tackles, 1 sack).
Now, the Panthers will turn their attention to the Kendrick Tigers (9-2).
The Panthers and Tigers square off for statewide bragging rights on Saturday, Nov. 20. The kickoff is at 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time at the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho in Moscow. The game will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network and will be available for radio broadcast on IdahoSports.com.
Pick up Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express sports section for a full preview of the IHSAA 1AD2 8-man Milk Bowl Championship.
