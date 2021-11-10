Carey Panther defense smashes Mullan/St. Regis, advance to IHSAA football semifinals

Saturday was a statement game, and the Carey Panthers made it loud and clear that they are formidable in every way.
In the quarterfinals of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man Football Tournament, both Carey and Mullan/St. Regis entered the contest averaging over 50 points per game on offense. Only Carey eclipsed that measure this weekend, winning easily, 60-14.
Amidst a chilly and rain-filled afternoon at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey, junior running back Connor Simpson was unstoppable (397 all-purpose yards), and the Panther defense looked as mean as ever, holding the Tigers to their lowest point total all season.
“We preached all week that we needed to make a statement in this game about playing smash-mouth Panther football,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “I’d give the boys an ‘A’ on the day with more to come this week.”
Despite putting up 60 points, the Panthers had a hard time scoring in the first quarter. The Tigers held the Panthers to only six points in the first frame—a Simpson 11-yard touchdown.
Carey’s Carsn Perkes added a 1-yard score at the beginning of the second quarter, but the Tigers’ Caleb Ball then scored to cut into the Carey lead, 14-8.
When the game looked like it was going to be a barnburner, that’s when Simpson decided to take over.
After the Tiger’s score, Mullan/St. Regis kicked a squib that landed in the hands of Simpson. Connor “Wheels” Simpson then took the ball for a 77-yard ride up the middle, untouched for the touchdown scamper, eliminating all momentum the Tigers had gained on their previous score.
Whether it was rushing, receiving or kick returns, Simpson dominated every facet of the game. He ended the day with three total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 kick return). By the game’s end, Simpson also had more rushing yards (305 yards, 26 carries) than the Tigers had total yards (242). He even had five tackles on defense.
Even though Simpson got most of the yardage and was able to be Carey’s home run hitter, the Panther offense showcased an array of talent to keep Carey comfortable. Kirkland used seven different players in the backfield and numerous sets to confuse the Tiger defense.
Perkes (123 all-purpose yards, 3 TDs), Colton Larna (66 yards, 1 TD) and Ellis Jensen (52 yards, 1 TD) all gave the Tigers plenty of issues.
The Panther offense tallied up 548 yards of offense, the highest of the year.
“Give credit to the front line and all the guys blocking as we practiced,” Kirkland said.
On defense, the Panthers held the Ball brothers (Caleb and Adam) and Luke Trogden in check. The Panthers amassed 69 tackles, led by senior Chase Bennion’s 12, which included a sack. Sophomore Nik Versis (9 tackles, 1 safety), Riley Morey (8 tackles, 2 sacks) and Tristan Harshbarger (7 tackles, 1 sack) led the Panthers on defense. Carey totaled five sacks in all.
“I thought our defense brought the heat play after play,” Kirkland added. “That was so much fun to watch.”
For the contest, Carey ran 65 plays to Mullan’s 59, while Carey won the battle of time of possession with 22:34. Carey also had more first downs (31-13) and was more efficient when it mattered by going 4-for-7 on third downs. The Tigers went 3-for-12 on third downs.
For Mullan/St. Regis (7-2), the Tigers traveled 493 miles to Carey.
One more, for old time’s sake
With the victory, the Panthers (10-0) move onto a familiar foe—the Dietrich Blue Devils (7-3) in the semifinal of the IHSAA 1AD2 8-man Football Tournament.
The Blue Devils beat Camas County, 46-12, on Saturday in Dietrich to punch its ticket to the next round.
There is no love lost between these two teams. This will be the second time Carey and Dietrich will have played in less than a month. Carey won the first meeting, 32-22, on Oct. 22 on Senior Night.
The last time these two teams played in the postseason, it was the Blue Devil’s besting the Panthers in the IHSAA 1AD2 Milk Bowl Championship in 2020 with Dietrich winning, 34-28, on Nov. 21 in Twin Falls.
“We are looking forward to the rematch with Dietrich and will bring everything we have to bear on winning this game,” Kirkland said. “We know what is at stake; we have been here before. We are going to play our game and have fun. We believe in our kids and trust every single one of them.”
Carey and Dietrich open play at 1 p.m. this Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello to decide who plays the winner of Castleford and Kendrick, which also plays at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Carey and Dietrich will be live streamed on the NFHS Network.
Notes—There will be three District 4 teams in the semifinals—Carey, Dietrich and Castleford. Saturday’s win marked a home win streak for Carey that has lasted since 2016. This will also mark the eighth trip in a row that Carey has competed in a semifinal game. As of Monday afternoon, Carey (10-0) is ranked 26th in the nation according to Max Preps.
