Shayli Smith is setting new Carey High School standards in the challenging 100-meter high hurdles and 300m intermediate hurdle events.
The senior has ramped it up over past three weeks and has broken long-standing Carey records dating back 31 and 36 years.
“She just keeps getting better and better every week,” track coach Lane Kirkland said.
Back on April 15 at the Grizzly Invitational meet in Utah, Smith ran 15.86 seconds in the high hurdles and broke Kathy Simpson’s school record dating back to 1992. Then she stepped it up last Thursday during the 10-school Snake River Conference meet at Raft River High in Malta.
On a brand-new Raft River track, Smith broke her own record in taking first place in the 100m high hurdles at 15.69 seconds, a full 1.22 seconds ahead of the next-best runner.
That wasn’t all. Smith broke Jessie Taylor’s 300m intermediate hurdles school record from 1987 with a personal-best first-place finish of 47.19 seconds, which was 2.36 seconds ahead of the next hurdler.
Smith also won the high jump at Raft River in 5-0 and anchored Carey’s second-place 4x200-meter relay team, giving the determined senior 32 of Carey’s 68 team points. Raft River (255 points including 76 distances and 75 field) won girls’ team honors.
“Her mental toughness and confidence have really been second to none her entire career,” Kirkland said of Smith. “She has an incredible humble drive to perform and make every meet count. Shayli has taught us all a lot about hard work, goal setting and never giving up.”
The Carey boys earned 33 points in sprints and 30 more with three golds in the relays to finish sixth overall with 74 points. The Murtaugh boys (117 points including 29 distances and 49 field) captured the title.
Carey’s 4x100m relay with Colton Larna, Matt Young, Ellis Jensen and Cris Gamino (46.47 seconds) won in a photo finish over Valley. The group of Larna, Young, Gamino and Carsn Perkes won both the 4x200 relay (1:33.80, by 2.78 seconds) and the 4x400 (3:51.55).
Perkes, Riley Morey and Larna placed 2-3-4 in the 100m dash, and Perkes (24.26) was third at 200m.
The other Panther second-place results were Gamino in the 400m and the girls’ 4x200m relay with Olivia Nilsen, Brittney Farnworth and Ashley Zarate joining Smith.
Achieving season or personal bests for Carey at Raft River were Mialee Hennefer in the 400m, Yaravi Gamino in the 800m, Young in triple jump, Meredith Hoskins in discus and Teegan Kirkland with a 114-4 toss in discus. Zarate keeps getting faster in the 100m dash as well.
Carey athletes travel to Murtaugh High School’s Jennifer Crystal Track for the 1A district meet Thursday and Friday, May 11-12. Up to 17 southern Idaho schools will attend.
From the 1A district meet, the top two individuals and top two relay teams will qualify for the State 1A track and field competition presented by the Idaho High School Activities Association Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 at Middleton High. ￼
