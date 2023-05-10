ShayliSmith (copy)

Carey senior Shayli Smith

Shayli Smith is setting new Carey High School standards in the challenging 100-meter high hurdles and 300m intermediate hurdle events.

The senior has ramped it up over past three weeks and has broken long-standing Carey records dating back 31 and 36 years.

“She just keeps getting better and better every week,” track coach Lane Kirkland said.

