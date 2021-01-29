The Carey High School girls’ basketball team took on the Richfield Tigers in an away Sawtooth Conference matchup on Jan. 22.
The Panthers ultimately took care of business behind senior Kylie Wood’s 27 points as Carey beat the Tigers, 50-32.
Carey (5-2, 3-0 league) also had 12 points from sophomore Jane Parke.
Junior Victoria Truman led Richfield (8-9, 2-1 league) with nine points, followed by senior Emma Telford with six.
Carey is on the road again when the Panthers visit Camas County (10-4, 3-0 league) in Fairfield on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with tip-off at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In