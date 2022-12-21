Carey High School’s girls’ varsity basketball team has started its 2022-23 season with an 8-1 record that includes a 2-0 mark in one of the toughest in all of Idaho 1A Division 1 leagues—Snake River Conference.
Eleventh-year head coach Merrilee Sears has the Panthers aiming for a top seed in the 10-team league. They’ve outscored their opponents by a 48-24 average in the first nine games, including Monday’s 43-40 overtime victory at Richfield (6-5).
The Tigers outscored the Panthers, 18-8, in the final eight minutes to force overtime.
Carey held the hosts to one point in the four-minute OT to garner the victory.
Senior Shayli Smith hit her only trey of the contest in overtime and Jane Parke added a free throw.
The Panthers had a tough time from the charity stripe during the 36 minutes, though, going 10-for-23.
Carey was led by senior point guard Berenice Vargas’ 16 points. She hit a quartet of treys, one in each quarter. Smith added 11 points and Parke and senior Katie Mecham each added seven points.
The Panthers visit Butte County tonight.
“I’m happy with the way the girls are playing together, and their attitudes have been good,” Sears said.
Casey Hendren led Richfield with 16 points, 11 coming in the first eight minutes. Bella Race added nine points.
Carey headed into Monday’s game off a 53-22 home win over the Challis Vikings.
Vargas (14 points, five steals, two assists) and Parke (seven points, five rebounds, five steals) led Carey in Thursday’s non-conference contest. Vargas converted four 3-pointers, one in each period.
The game-high scorer was Smith (15 points, four rebounds, 5 assists). Those three, along with Mecham (five points, six rebounds, two steals), ignited the pressing Panther defense that made 19 steals. Challis ended with 32 turnovers.
Other Carey scorers were Rylie Quillin (nine points, three rebounds, three steals) and Heidi Rojas (three points). The Panthers made seven 3-pointers. Topping Challis (2-5) was sophomore Jalie Perke (five points, seven boards) and senior Sadie Taylor (five points, four rebounds).
Carey (4-1 home), a State Division 2 qualifier last February, has beaten Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls by 15 points and Castleford by 45 points in its first two league games. The Panthers played at Richfield on Monday and travel to Arco today, Wednesday to meet Butte County.
“Moving up, we can’t go several empty possessions against good teams,” Sears said. “Our shot selection has to be better—give up a good shot and make the extra pass for a better shot.”
Varsity: Seniors—Jane Parke, Berenice Vargas, Shayli Smith and Katie Mecham. Juniors—Yaravi Gamino, Rylie Quillin, Mialee Hennefer, Olivia Nilsen and Maddie Bennion. Sophomore—Paige Black.
Junior varsity: Heidi Rojas, Evalyn Nilsen, Judith Ruiz, Kora Parke, Yaravi Gamino, Meredith Hoskins, Jordyn Bennion, Viviana Palomera, Maddie Bennion, Abbi Whittier, Carole Hatch and Sheridan May. Coach is Teresa Smith. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In