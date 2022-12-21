Vargas (copy)

Senior guard Berenice Vargas, pictured here playing last season, continues to be a key cog in the Carey starting five.

 Courtesy file photo by John Peck

Carey High School’s girls’ varsity basketball team has started its 2022-23 season with an 8-1 record that includes a 2-0 mark in one of the toughest in all of Idaho 1A Division 1 leagues—Snake River Conference.

Eleventh-year head coach Merrilee Sears has the Panthers aiming for a top seed in the 10-team league. They’ve outscored their opponents by a 48-24 average in the first nine games, including Monday’s 43-40 overtime victory at Richfield (6-5).

The Tigers outscored the Panthers, 18-8, in the final eight minutes to force overtime.

