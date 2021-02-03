The Carey High School girls’ basketball team took to the road once more and brought home its fourth win in a row behind senior Kylie Wood.

Wood’s 23 points were more than enough to lead Carey past Castleford, 45-29, in a Sawtooth Conference matchup.

Sophomore Berenice Vargas added nine points and seven rebounds as sophomore Jane Parke scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Carey (6-2, 4-0 league).

For the Wolves (4-12, 1-5), senior Aubrey Mahannah had 14 points and had six rebounds, sophomore Kenzie Dobey had seven points and two rebounds and senior Zailee Poulson had five points and six boards.

