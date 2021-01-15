The Carey High School boys’ basketball team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night, coming away with a dominating performance over the visiting Hansen Huskies to open the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 Sawtooth Conference play.
Senior Hunter Smith led all scorers with 15 points as the Panthers beat the Huskies, 68-44.
Carey (2-2, 1-0 league) controlled the glass as the Panthers out-rebounded the Huskies, 34-22.
“We played good team ball,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “Hansen has some good kids, but we were faster with good defense.”
Senior Dallin Parke contributed 13 points as junior Chase Bennion helped with 12.
Senior Ashton Sparrow had 10 points.
Senior Jonathan Camarillo led the Huskies (6-3, 0-2 league) with 12 points.
This was a huge victory for the Panthers, who were coming off an 89-48 loss at Valley last Saturday, Jan. 9.
“Our defense was better and we’re going to get better as the season goes on,” Simpson said.
In the game against Valley (8-1, 1-0 league), the Vikings’ hot shooting propelled them in the win, shooting 79 percent from the field.
“Our kids played really well, but Valley had a super-hot night,” Simpson added.
Valley had eight players score with eight points or more. The Vikings also saw their bench score 29 points.
Junior Omar Campos led the Vikings with 19 points as sophomore Kyle Christensen added 15.
For the Panthers, Smith led Carey with 15 points.
Carey is on the road next as the Panthers will travel to Butte County (0-6) this Saturday, Jan. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In