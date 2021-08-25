The Carey High School 8-man football team is ready for another round in 2021.
With a year of uncertainty behind them, the Panthers are sure to be a staple in the postseason come November, trying for a fifth straight Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Championship game appearance.
Head coach Lane Kirkland is in his 21st season at the helm of the Panthers flaunting a 176-38 overall record (82.2% wins, including five state titles).
With COVID-19 constantly canceling and rescheduling games in 2020, the 8-man Panthers played the 11-man Wood River Wolverines in the rare “Covid Cup” on Sept. 25, 2020—a 40-16 victory for Carey. The win gave the Panthers Blaine County bragging rights and a 9-1 overall record; however, Carey’s season record officially went down as an 8-1 record, according to the IHSAA.
Regardless of record in 2020, Carey is packed and reloaded for a title run. The Panthers open the season this Friday, Aug. 27, at Garden Valley.
“We will have a really fast and durable group to field on offense this year, with some depth,” Kirkland said. “They will be young, but very coachable.”
Carey lost quarterback Hunter Smith, tight end Dallin Parke, lineman Adrian Alvarez and tight end Ashton Sparrow to graduation, but that shouldn’t stop the Panthers from having another successful year.
Much of the offense will ride on the shoulders of junior running back and linebacker Connor Simpson, who ran for 1,465 total yards from scrimmage, scored 19 touchdowns and totaled 136 points in 2020. The 5-3, 130-pound spark plug has a lot of power and should be on the radar as a possible Player of the Year candidate. He is also the only underclassman named to the Idahosports.com’s Top 10 list for running backs for the preseason.
“[Simpson] will have the most experience on the field out of all the returning players,” Kirkland said. “We’re expecting him to do a lot of work carrying the ball and make a lot of tackles on defense.”
Another player to watch out for is senior Chase Bennion, who will replace Smith under center for the majority of snaps. Bennion played much of last season at tight end.
According to Kirkland, Bennion and junior transfer Carsn Perkes will split some time at quarterback. Perkes started at quarterback with the Richfield Tigers the past two seasons.
“Chase runs the ball really well and knows the system,” Kirkland said. “Perkes is a leader. He has savvy hands and knows how to throw the ball. His thinking ability is masterful.”
As last season saw Carey with a pass-happy offense, this year should see Carey’s ground game be the major focus. The Panthers’ offensive line is a feature product, with senior Marcus Richcreek (6’0”, 190 pounds), junior Abran Rojas (6’4”, 310 pounds), junior McCoy Brown (6’2”, 270 pounds) and junior Jesse Gamino (5’6”, 170 pounds) leading the way for Simpson to attack opposing defenses.
“This is an enthusiastic young group that is working really well together,” Kirkland said. “I think they’ll bring a lot of highlights to the game this year.”
Like last season, Carey and Dietrich are expected to finish the season at the top of the standings.
According to Idahosports.com, the preseason media poll has Carey ranked No. 1 in the state with six first-place votes and 46 total points. The Blue Devils are ranked second in the poll with four first-place votes, despite winning 34-28 in the IHSAA 1AD2 title game.
Along with Simpson, Dietrich senior wide receiver Jett Shaw was also named as a Top 10 player in the state.
Carey and Dietrich get a rematch of the title game on Friday, Oct. 22, which is Carey’s Senior Night. That game could settle a top seed in the state tournament and the Sawtooth Conference champion.
Another team to look for is Castleford, which Carey plays Friday, Oct. 15. It’ll be the first time in two seasons that Carey and Castleford play as last season’s game was canceled due to COVID-19.
Carey’s first home game will be its Homecoming against North Gem on Friday, Sept. 3.
Notes—Carey is playing in its 78th year of football, beginning in 1943. The 2021 season will mark the 40th year that both Lane Kirkland and his father, Heber Kirkland, have been coaching the Panthers. Heber coached 19 years with a record of 121-51. Combined for a father and son coaching team, both Kirklands have amassed an impressive record of 297-89 to go along with seven IHSAA 1A 8-man football state championships.
CAREY FOOTBALL ROSTER
Head coach—Lane Kirkland (21st year, 176-38 record).
Assistant coaches—Lane Durtschi, John Saili, Dusty Simpson.
Seniors (6)—Ivan Carillo, Adrian Bowman, Marcus Richcreek, Corbin Hansen, Chase Bennion, Layne Fiscus.
Juniors (13)—Ivan Gonzalez, Berkley Squires, Connor Simpson, Abran Rojas, McCoy Brown, Colton Larna, Teegan Kirkland, Franco Ocampo, Ellis Jensen, Riley Morey, Cris Gamino, Carsn Perkes, Jesse Gamino.
Sophomores (5)—Ronan Hoy, Owen Parke, Hagen Hennefer, Nik Versis, Gus Hansen.
Freshman (9)—Luke Aquistapace, Josh Peterson, Jonathan Harmon, Eddie Gamino, Matt Young, AJ Black, Kade O’Crowley, Brody Quillin, Preston Wood.
Managers (2)—Jonah Saili, Madden Perkes.
Cheerleaders—Kourtney Patterson, Elise Patterson, Ally Colton, Alexis Peterson, Nayeli Santamaria, Kelsey Hill, Reese Hill, Angelina Young, Richeala Peck, Solstice Saxton.
