The North Gem Cowboys came to play, but the Carey Panthers gave their big Homecoming crowd a lot to celebrate during Friday’s 54-34 Panther 8-man football victory at Derrick Parke Memorial Field.
Carey (2-0, 53.0 ppg) scored on its first seven possessions with a balanced offensive attack and finally found a way to contain North Gem’s potent rushing game with a 40-18 scoring edge in the middle quarters of the non-conference battle.
“With all the distractions that a Homecoming Week can bring, I thought our players focus stayed true to the Friday night task against a real good opponent,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said.
The early-season shootout featured 12 touchdowns and 88 points scored, and 1,076 total yards gained between the two teams. North Gem’s shifty senior quarterback Bridger Hatch was the No. 1 star with 285 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Hiding the ball expertly, Hatch split the Panther defense for scoring runs covering 52, 66 and 48 yards.
Kirkland unveiled his own stable of stars in the home opener, starting with senior quarterback Chase Bennion along with junior running backs Connor Simpson and Colton Larna.
Bennion completed 15-of-22 passes for 150 yards, rushed for 72 more yards, tossed three touchdown passes and four conversions.
Simpson (15 tackles on defense) rushed for 142 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry, and scored twice. Larna (98 rushing yards, 181 total yards) tallied three touchdowns. Junior end Carsn Perkes snagged two touchdown passes and a conversion.
“I was excited to see our offense execute every series over the goal line,” Kirkland said. “Our two-point conversions were on point and really kept us in the ball game the first half. I loved how our guys really hit the holes and kept their wheels turning to gain those extra yards. Perkes and Bennion had a great night as well with the passing game connection that gave us a balanced attack.”
Larna (17 tackles) and sophomore Nik Versis (15) led the Carey defense that logged plenty of minutes in the first half when Hatch led the Cowboys on 18-play and 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drives. The Panthers couldn’t seem to stop the run.
Yet Carey’s defenders emerged from halftime with a determination to contain Hatch. Led by the tackling of Versis and junior Ellis Jensen (10 tackles), the Panthers pursued the edge runs and forced third-and-long.
Hatch fumbled the snap, and Versis recovered for Carey’s first stop of the game. Carey’s offense answered quickly with a 54-yard scoring drive in just 46 seconds on two Simpson middle bursts, followed by Larna’s 26-yard TD romp for a 38-20 lead.
“Our defense really got after it in the second half and rallied,” Kirkland said. “We started playing a lot more aggressive and got it figured out. I think our numbers and conditioning totally owned the second half.”
Carey finished with 331 rushing yards and a 547-529 yardage advantage. Throwing just three times, North Gem ended with 494 rushing yards for the 48-minute contest.
North Gem (1-1), a 38-30 winner at Grace in its first game, returns to this area Friday, Sept. 10 for a 3:30 p.m. matinee against Camas County (0-1). Camas dropped its season opener 54-20 at Rockland Aug. 27.
Meanwhile, Carey travels to Wilder on Friday for its first meeting in seven years against the Wolverines. Wilder (1-1) won 52-0 over Salmon River at Riggins and lost 28-20 at Horseshoe Bend to open its season.
“Wilder is a well-coached team and has some great players,” Kirkland said. “We’ll need to get off the bus for four quarters. We learned a lot about ourselves this week. We have a lot of rust to grind off yet, to be real shiny but we’ll get there. When we get those items cleaned up we are going to be hard to beat. One of the greatest parts of watching these boys play is their sportsmanship. They will tackle, sack, blow-up their opponent, and then quickly help them up off the grass and head back to work.”
Carey’s Homecoming royalty crowned Friday and driven around the field in Cyril Hill’s white carriage were senior queen Alexis Peterson, junior princess Kelsey Hill, sophomore princess Maddie Bennion and freshman princess Maggie D’Orazio.
See today’s web site for full statistics from Carey-North Gem.
PANTHER NOTES—Carey had three touchdowns disallowed by penalties, including Larna’s 81-yard kickoff return in the second period … The Panthers broke open a back-and-forth scoring battle with four touchdowns in a 17-minute stretch between the second and fourth quarters, while North Gem scored just once in that span ... Carey was 6-for-7 in two-point conversions.
Carey last played North Gem in the first round of the 2019 state playoffs, winning at home 58-6. Last year North Gem gave eventual state champ Dietrich all it could handle before the host Blue Devils won 60-42 in the state quarterfinals. Carey also beat North Gem at home 46-6 in 2017, but the host Cowboys upset Carey 14-12 early in the 2016 season. Before that loss five years ago, Carey teams had beaten North Gem 13 straight times by a combined 602-121 score dating back to 2006. The only Cowboys state football championship came for coach Date Yost in 1996, 25 years ago … Wilder, a State 1A Division 1 semifinalist in 2019, last played Carey in 2014, beating the Panthers 39-22 in the state semifinals.
