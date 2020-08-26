Carey High School football is ready to continue a remarkable string of success that includes three straight state championship game visits.
The eight-game Panther varsity campaign is set to debut Friday, Aug. 28. Originally, Carey was supposed to visit Challis on Friday, but unsafe COVID-19 readings in Custer County might cancel that game.
If Carey can’t travel to Challis on Friday, the Panthers will play a game against the Wood River Wolverines at 7 p.m. Friday on the Phil Homer Field in Hailey. Wood River has canceled its home opener with Canyon Ridge that had been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.
Where Carey goes likely won’t be known until later this week, but the Panthers know where they’d like to go this season—back to the title game.
The State 1A Division 2 Panthers of coach Lane Kirkland (10-2 last fall) have lost to only one team over the last three seasons. That was Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls, twice last fall, and Lighthouse has moved up to 1A Division 1.
It leaves 2017-18 state champion Carey, seeking its seventh consecutive State 1A Division 2 playoff trophy, as the presumed favorite in the smallest of Idaho’s eight-man football classifications.
Biggest game of the early season occurs in Carey’s home opener against Garden Valley on Friday, Sept. 4. Garden Valley (7-4) gave Carey all it could handle in the 78-33 Panther state semi-final win Nov. 15 at Eagle. Garden Valley features senior All-State studs Covy Kelly and Devin Yearsley.
Carey has won 24 consecutive home games since a 20-14 loss to Challis in the first game of the 2016 grid campaign.
This year, Kirkland has greeted 33 to varsity including nine seniors led by third-year starting quarterback Hunter Smith. All Smith did during Carey’s state runner-up season of 2019 was throw 17 TD passes, 18 conversion passes and score 70 points.
“Hunter is the field general,” said Kirkland. “His experience is unmatched in the state and his leadership is incredible. We’ve been run-heavy the past three years. I see a few more passes out of this crew to utilize kids with great speed and quickness.”
Although the Panthers graduated Idaho Statesman All-State 1A Division 2 “Player of the Year” and all-time top scorer Carson Simpson, the new Carey team shows excellent promise. Senior Dallin Parke was a first-team All-State defender with “great work ethic,” the coach said.
Senior lineman Adrian Gonzalez, senior running back Chase Gross and senior tight end Ashton Sparrow, along with quick sophomores Connor Simpson and Riley Morey, are set to break loose. Junior Marcus Richcreek is relentless on the line.
Kirkland said, “I really like how much stronger and faster every kid is. I’m not sure I have seen such a jump in one year, with so many kids, as we’re seeing this year.
“We have a group of seniors who have waited their turn and will contribute a bunch all over the field, as well as a very athletic group of sophomores. I anticipate a lot of great things from this crew. They are closer as ever as teammates.”
Panther defenses have allowed 14.6 ppg, 14.4 ppg, 13.5 ppg, 13.2 ppg, 15.3 ppg and 19.6 ppg over six seasons—a big reason Carey has piled up a series of 7-4, 9-2, 9-2, 12-0, 12-0 and 10-2 records in that time.
Kirkland said, “Our team plays an aggressive defense, usually out of our base 3-4-1. We switch to multiple formations depending on the opponent and game situation.
“The keys to our defensive success are playing within our team philosophy and having faith in each other. The defense shouldn’t change that much. It will depend on how the team adjusts to losing some excellent players.
“Every year we have to get the right kids in the right positions. The boys are quick and love contact, which makes defense fun to coach. We believe in these boys and know they will step up.”
Head coach—Lane Kirkland (20th season, 167-37, .819 winning percentage including five state titles). Carey is 143-26 (.846) over the last 15 seasons (77-8 at home) and is 113-16 (.876) in regular-season play since 2005. Previously Kirkland coached at Oakley one year, in 1998.
Assistant coaches—Lane Durtschi (defensive coordinator, 15th season), Jake Nilsen (8th year), John Saili (5th year).
Seniors (9)—Wyatt Degn (5-8, 160-pound TE/LB); Adrian Gonzalez (5-8, 215 OL/DL); Chase Gross (6-0, 200 RB/LB); Khristian Hoskins (5-4, 190 OL/DL); Sawyer Mecham (5-8, 150 TE/DE); Wyatt Mecham (6-3, 180 OL/DL); Dallin Parke (5-9, 170 RB/DB); Hunter Smith (6-0, 165 QB/DB); Ashton Sparrow (6-1, 170 TE/LB).
Juniors (6)—Chase Bennion (5-11, 155-pound QB/LB); Adrian Bowman (5-11, 165 OL/DL); Ivan Carrillo (5-9, 145 TE/LB); Ashton Drage (5-9, 120 TE/DE); Corbin Hansen (5-6, 130 OL/DL); Marcus Richcreek (5-11, 195 OL/DL).
Sophomores (13)—McCoy Brown (6-1, 250-pound OL/DL); Tukker Degn (5-10, 180 OL/DL); Layne Fiscus (5-7, 140 TE/LB); Cris Gamino (5-7, 125 RB/DB); Ivan Gonzalez (5-5, 250 OL/DL); Ellis Jensen (5-7, 150 RB/LB); Teegan Kirkland (5-5, 180 OL/DL); Colton Larna (5-7, 140 RB/DE); Riley Morey 5-8, 140 TE/DB); Franco Ocampo (6-0, 165 OL/DL); Connor Simpson (5-3, 150 RB/LB); Berkley Squires(5-10, 150 OL/DL); Jeff Van Beek (5-8, 205 OL/DL).
Freshmen (5)—Gus Hansen (5-6, 125-pound QB/LB); Hagen Hennefer (5-6, 145 OL/DL); Ronan Hoy (5-0, 105 TE/DB); Owen Parke (5-11, 165 OL/DL); Nik Versis (5-4, 150 RB/LB).
Managers—Gabe Saili, Jonah Saili. Filmer—Carl Andrews.
Cheerleaders—Madison Kirkland, Lizbeth Ruiz, Shaylee Farnworth, Kourtney Patterson, Alexis Peterson, Shayli Smith, Mialee Hennefer, Angelina Young, Jane Parke, Brittany Farnworth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How ridiculous can we be???
"Hey everyone! Get excited for some Football!!!"
"Except we don't know when or where or who we'll be playing yet. Because, you know...COVID."
"But, FOOTBALL!!!!!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In