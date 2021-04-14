The Carey High School boys and girls track and field teams traveled to the Jennifer Crystal Invitational in Murtaugh last week and did not disappoint, totaling up 45 personal records (PR) between the boys and girls team.
Of the 45 PR times—24 were to the boys and 21 to the girls.
The Carey boys took first place overall with 127 points. Aberdeen (122) and Murtaugh (87) came in second and third, respectively. Camas County took 10th with 19 points.
On the girls’ side, Carey took fifth overall with 60 points. Top female school was Murtaugh with 153 points.
Top Carey performer was senior Hunter Smith, who took a slew of firsts. He set a PR mark in the 110-meter hurdles with 16.78 seconds, which gave him a first-place finish.
Smith took first in the 300-meter hurdles (43.64) and the high jump (6 feet).
Smith was also a part of the boys 4x200-meter relay, which took first with 1 minute, 34.34 seconds. Sophomore Cris Gamino, senior Ashton Sparrow and sophomore Riley Morey rounded out the team.
Gamino also had a great meet. He set a personal mark in the 800 with 2:13.00. He was also a part of the 4x100 relay team that finished second with 46.24.
Along with Gamino, sophomore Conner Simpson, sophomore Ellis Jensen and Morey were on the relay team.
Senior Sawyer Mecham had three first-place finishes with a personal best in the 1,600-meter run (4:59.10), triple jump (39-07.75) and the relay medley.
In the relay medley, the team of Mecham, senior Dallin Parke, Sparrow and Morey took the top spot with 3:48.19.
Junior Ashton Drage took personal best and placed second in the 3,200-meter run (11:24).
In the 4x400 relay, the team of freshman Hagen Hennefer, sophomore Berkley Squires, Drage and Morey took third with 3:49.89.
On the girls’ side, Carey’s team of sophomores Brittney Farnworth, Shayli Smith, junior Lexi Nachtman and junior Kourtney Patterson took first in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:53.31.
Smith also took third in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and 300 hurdles (50.52), which was a PR. She took third in the 100 hurdles (17.61), which was also a PR.
Patterson also took third in the long jump with 15-07, which was a PR.
The team of freshman Mialee Hennefer, Nachtman, Farnworth and senior Lizbeth Ruiz took third in the 4x100 (55.46).
The 4x400 team of junior Berenice Vargas, Hennefer, freshman Yaravi Gamino and sophomore Olivia Nilson took third with 5:03.57.
Top performer for Camas County was senior Samantha McFadyen, who took first in the 800 (2:28) and high jump (5-0). She then took second in the 200 (26.94), which was a PR.
Carey will host its annual Lee Cook Invitational on Thursday, April 15, at Carey High School.
Team results for Carey and Camas County from the Jennifer Crystal Invitational:
Jennifer Crystal Invitational
Boys team standings: 1—Carey 127 points. 2—Aberdeen 122. 3—Murtaugh 87. 4—Bear Lake 86. 5—Rockland 59. 6—Hansen 57. 7—Raft River 41. 8—Castleford 31. 9—American Falls 23. 10—Camas County 19. 11—Hagerman 14. 12—Richfield 11. 13—Lighthouse Christian 8. 14—Glenns Ferry 6. 15—Dietrich 5. 16—Shoshone 3.
Girls team standings: 1—Murtaugh 152. 2—Raft River 95. 2—Aberdeen 95. 4—Bear Lake 73. 5—Carey 60. 6—Rockland 51. 7—American Falls 44. 8—Camas County 43. 9—Hagerman 28. 10—Dietrich 16. 11—Shoshone 8. 12—Castleford 7. 13—Richfield 6. 14—Hansen 5. 15—Lighthouse Christian 1.
Canyon Ridge wins Mountain Home
Canyon Ridge won both the boys and girls side of its home meet on Friday, April 9, with Wood River claiming fourth in both the boys and girls.
The Riverhawks won in the boys (96.5) and the girls (120.5) handily.
Wood River’s Star Herron took first in the discus with 90-11 feet.
Sophomore Ava Smith took second in the girls 800 with 2:48.34, which was a PR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In