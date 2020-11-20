At the end of the road, there were only two teams left.
This COVID-19 football season will wrap up its odyssey at Twin Falls High School as the Carey Panthers (8-0) will matchup against their 1A Sawtooth Conference rivals Dietrich Blue Devils (10-0) for a chance to call themselves Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 eight-man “Milk Bowl” champions.
“After a year like this, we wouldn’t have it any other way, because the reward in the end will be great,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said.
For the Carey Panthers, who have traveled constantly in 2020—even traveling 1,000 miles round trip to play the Kendrick Tigers in the semifinals in Moscow—it’s fitting that these two teams are separated by only 35 miles.
And in between those 35 miles, each team took very different paths.
The Dietrich Blue Devils played nearly an entire schedule before the cancellation of an Oct. 23 game that was supposed to be played against the Panthers in Dietrich.
Of Dietrich’s 10 wins, seven of those games were played at home, including the playoffs.
Throughout their 2020 campaign, the Blue Devils scored 550 points (55 points per game) and allowed only 158 points on defense.
In three games during the IHSAA football tournament, Dietrich averaged 68 points per game, while allowing only 18 points.
In their 64-0 win over Mullan/St. Regis, senior quarterback Brady Power rushed for 129 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground, then added 167 yards passing and two passing touchdowns.
“Dietrich looks to be executing well on offense,” Kirkland said. “They’ve gained a lot of confidence this season. We need to take care of Brady Power. All things go through him.”
What the Panthers have going for them is history and experience. This is the fourth consecutive title game the Panthers have played. (Carey won the 2018 IHSAA championship with a win over Lighthouse Christian, 26-20, with Hunter Smith, now a senior, as an underclassman quarterback.)
For Dietrich, this is the Blue Devils’ first foray into the title game. They’ll also be reeling from a three-game losing streak against the Carey Panthers.
The last time the Blue Devils beat the Panthers was a 36-6 win in Dietrich in 2016.
If there’s a team to match Dietrich’s potent offense, it’s Carey. The Panthers are averaging 58 points per game through the playoffs while surrendering only 18 on defense.
Smith’s senior leadership has paved the way for the Panthers. He leads the team with 1,358 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns on the season.
The Blue Devils will also need to focus on super-sophomore Conner Simpson who leads the team with 893 yards rushing for the Panthers along with 21 total touchdowns.
Senior flanker and defensive back Dallin Parke may be Carey’s most versatile player. He has contributed eight touchdowns on offense while leading the team with 79 tackles on defense.
Despite a slow start for Carey in the semifinal game, Kirkland believes his team learned some valuable lessons against the Tigers.
“I learned that we are mentally tough and we can fight through any sort of adversity,” Kirkland said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Twin Falls High School.
The game is available for radio broadcast on Idahosports.com and will also be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
Who celebrates a 1,000 mile roundtrip drive during a deadly pandemic??? For an 8 man football game??
Perspective is needed. Totally insane.
