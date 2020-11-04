When push came to shove, Carey pushed and shoved its way to a record-breaking day.
The Panther Pride of Carey’s High School football team, a pent-up group that hadn’t played in over a month, was beyond ready at Carey’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The result was an 88-12 parade of points as the Panthers defeated the visiting Rockland Bulldogs in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 “Milk Bowl” play-in game.
The 88 points sets a new school record with 12 touchdowns to boot.
This game also doubled as Carey’s Senior Day, and no senior was more important than quarterback Hunter Smith, whose seven touchdowns led Carey’s march.
On Carey’s first play from scrimmage, Smith took the ball for a 53-yard ride on a quarterback-keeper for the game’s first score.
He would go on to have 338 yards of total offense (272 pass, 66 rushing) with five passing touchdowns and one rushing score. On defense he added three tackles and a 48-yard pick-6 interception touchdown.
“We just showed up and played our game,” Smith said. “I didn’t think we were going to score 88, but I knew we were going to win. We had great communication with our pass defense, our middle linebackers and our defensive ends. I was really impressed by everyone today and I’m really grateful to play one last game on this field.”
Smith was one of eight seniors to play one last time at home for Carey (6-0).
Running backs Dallin Parke and Chase Gross each had a big afternoon for Senior Day.
Parke had a 47-yard touchdown reception and finished with 67 yards receiving with a point-after catch.
Parke’s defense was equally impressive as he, too, had a pick-6 interception that went for 62 yards. He also had one sack and eight tackles
Gross had a 73-yard touchdown reception, and a bizarre 70-yard touchdown fumble recovery.
As Rockland kicked off to begin the second half, sophomore Riley Morey fumbled, and as the ball bounced through two Rockland player’s hands, Gross picked it up and was off to the end zone.
Senior tight end Ashton Sparrow ended his career at home on a high note. He finished with 95 receiving yards, two touchdowns and two point-after conversions.
Wyatt Mecham had a sack and two tackles. Sawyer Mecham had one tackle and a point-after conversion.
Senior Khristian Hoskins had three tackles on defense while Adrian Gonzalez was stout on the offensive line.
“All of these seniors were ready to go,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “They were all at the field at 7 a.m. throwing the ball around. They were hungry.”
The Panthers amassed 450 total yards on offense while allowing only 177 yards from Rockland.
Carey had 16 total first downs to Rockland’s 12. Carey was also efficient on third-downs, going 6-for-7.
Needless to say, Rockland (4-6) wasn’t ready for Carey’s burst.
“[Rockland] has a lot of talent and some speed, but I don’t think they had enough horsepower to handle all of our additional speed,” Kirkland said.
Despite scoring at will on offense, it was the Panther defense that was most impressive.
Carey forced Rockland to turn the ball over six times (five interceptions, one fumble recovery), and sacked Rockland’s quarterback Braden Permann five times.
Permann finished with 120 yards passing and 67 yards rushing with a 22-yard rushing touchdown that broke Rockland’s scoring drought in the second quarter.
The Panthers hadn’t seen the field since their 40-16 victory over Wood River on Sept. 25.
Many of Carey’s games were canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been so hungry to play this game, we had them fine-tuned the last two weeks and it all showed today,” Kirkland said. “The turnover ratio was incredible. Our defense was all over the field. It was a lot of fun to watch them play aggressive Panther football.”
Sophomore running back Conner Simpson—who is Carey’s usual spark plug—only had 14 yards rushing, but he did find the end zone once.
Simpson, however, led the team with 10 tackles.
Riley Morey also had a good game with a 37-yard touchdown reception and a point-after conversion.
Carey jumped out to a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 74-6 lead at halftime.
The second quarter is Carey’s biggest frame with 120 points scored on the year. The influx of points also boosted the Panthers’ season-point average to 62.8 points per game. Carey is now allowing only 14.0 ppg.
With the win, Carey jumped up to No. 4 in Idaho according to MaxPreps. Previously, the Panthers were ranked as high as No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation.
Up next for the Panthers are the quarterfinals of the IHSAA 1AD2 “Milk Bowl” football tournament, where Carey will travel to Garden Valley (5-3). That game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Nov. 6, at Garden Valley.
Check out the Friday paper for a full preview of Carey and Garden Valley.
CAREY FOOTBALL LINE SCORE
Rockland 0 6 6 0 12
Carey 34 40 14 0 88
1st half
Carey—Hunter Smith, 53-yard run (run failed); (6-0 C).
Carey—Ashton Sparrow, 4-yard pass from Smith (pass failed); (12-0 C).
Carey—Conner Simpson, 14-yard run (Dallin Parke pass from Smith ); (20-0 C).
Carey—Smith, 48-yard interception return (pass failed); (26-0 C).
Carey—Parke, 62-yard interception return (Sparrow pass from Smith); (34-0 C).
Carey—Chase Gross, 73-yard pass from Smith (Sawyer Mecham pass from Smith); (42-0 C).
Carey—Parke, 47-yard pass from Smith (Sparrow pass from Smith); (50-0 C).
Rockland—Braden Permann, 22-yard run (pass failed); (50-6 C).
Carey—Sparrow, 80-yard pass from Smith (Riley Morey pass from Smith); (58-6 C).
Carey—Morey, 37-yard pass from Smith (Simpson run); (66-6 C).
Carey—Colton Larna, 26-yard run (Larna run); (74-6 C).
2nd half
Carey—Gross, 70-yard fumble recovery (pass failed); (80-6 C).
Carey—Nik Versis, 2-yard run (Ivan Carrillo pass form Chase Bennion); (88-6 C).
Rockland—Garrett Hendrickson, 80-yard kickoff return (pass failed); (88-12 C).
KEY STATS................................ CAREY......................... ROCKLAND
Time of possession................... 18:50............................... 24:14
1st downs, rush............................. 8....................................... 6
1st downs, pass............................. 7....................................... 4
1st downs, penalty........................ 1........................................ 2
1st downs, total........................... 16...................................... 12
Rushes, yards........................... 25, 178............................. 24, 114
Yards per carry............................. 7.1..................................... 4.7
Fumbles lost.................................. 0........................................ 1
Completions, passes................... 7, 11.................................. 13, 27
Completion percentage................ 63%..................................... 48%
Passing yards.............................. 272....................................... 63
Yards per completion.................. 38.8...................................... 4.8
Intercepted by............................... 0.......................................... 5
Sacks by, yards.......................... 5, 53..................................... 0, 0
Total offense................................ 450..................................... 177
Third down efficiency................... 6 for 7................................ 3 for 11
Fourth down efficiency................ 0 for 0................................... 1 for 3
Penalties, yards............................ 7, 85................................... 4, 25.0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Carey
Rushing— Hunter Smith 2-66 1 TD; Colton Larna 7-41 1 TD, 1 conv.; Chase Gross 3-28; Ellis Jensen 6-22; Connor Simpson 2-14, 1 TD, 1 conv.; Dallin Parke 1-6; Nik Versis 1-2 1 TD; Chase Bennion 1-(-1).
Passing—Hunter Smith 7-11, 272 yards, 5 TD, 5 conv.; Chase Bennion 1 conv.
Receiving—Ashton Sparrow 3-95, 2 TD, 2 conv.; Chase Gross 1-73 1 TD; Dallin Parke 2-67, 1 TD, 1 conv; Riley Morey 1-37 1 TD, 1 conv.
Sacks (5)—Dallin Parke 1, Khristian Hoskins 1, Cris Gamino 1, Wyatt Mecham 1, Ellis Jensen 1.
Tackles—Connor Simpson 10, Dallin Parke 8, Hunter Smith 3, Chase Bennion 3, Colton Larna 3, Khristian Hoskins 3, Chase Gross 2, Cris Gamino 2, Wyatt Mecham 2, Sawyer Mecham 1, Riley Morey 1, Owen Parke 1, Ellis Jensen 1, Nik Versis 1, Franco Ocampo 1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rockland
Rushing—Braden Permann 9-67 1 TD, Brigham Permann 6-24, Wes Matthews 3-18, Garrett Hendrickson 1-5.
Passing—Braden Permann 11-22, 120 yards.
Receiving— Teague Matthews 3-66, Levi Farr 3-26, Brigham Permann 4-19, Wes Matthews 2-9.
Tackles—Brigham Permann 5, Wes Matthews 4, Levi Farr 3, Teague Matthews 2, Braden Permann 2, Garrett Hendrickson 2, Easton Hall 2, Wyatt Hendrickson 1, Cole Lowder 1, Ezra Hubbard 1.
