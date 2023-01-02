Carey defeated Liberty Charter, 52-49, and then Water Springs, 64-38, to capture the SnapRaise Bracket of the Truckstop.com Holiday Tournament in New Plymouth.
Carsn Perkes led the Panthers with 27 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in the title game. Sophomore Preston Wood added 10 points and seven assists. Colton Larna contributed nine points and five rebounds, Conner Simpson four assists and Owen Parke eight points.
Carey, which led 35-17 at the half, finished with 20 assists on 25 made field goals.
