Carey High School’s boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to capitalize on its strong season in summer hoops when the Panthers compete for league honors and state berths against tougher Idaho 1A Division 1 schools for the first time in 2022-23.
Panther coach Dick Simpson, in his 21st season as head Carey coach, has been involved with Carey’s basketball program since 1990. He has guided Carey teams to regular visits over to the State 1A Division 2 tournaments, including state championships in 2011 and 2015.
Division 1 basketball is another story. What’s more, the 10-team Snake River Conference gets only two berths to the eight-team State 1A Division 1 tournament—with the high seeds getting the right to host the first two rounds of conference tournaments that are state qualifiers.
“We are up a division this year in a conference with 10 teams and only 2 go to state,” Simpson said. “So, we will have to be ready to play our best game every time. We want to make it to state and come home with a trophy and first place would be great.”
It places a bigger winning emphasis on regular-season league results. “You have to show up and play your best every night,” said Simpson.
This summer, Carey boys went out and played close off-season games against players from schools like Snake River, Marsh Valley, Ririe, Kimberly and Buhl, “We played bigger schools and did pretty well,” Simpson added.
The Panthers fell to 3-2 with a tough 59-57 loss at Richfield on Monday.
They shot a rough 19% (7-for-37) from beyond the arc, 43% (13-for-30) from the floor and 56% (10-for-18) from the free throw line, while Richfield shot 36% from 3 (9-for-25), 29% (10-for-25) from the floor and 75% (12-for-16) from the line.
Senior Carsn Perkes led the way for Carey with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Conner Simpson added 10 points, while Owen Parke had seven points, seven boards and four steals.
On Dec. 15, Carey’s defense came up with 21 steals in its 64-32 home win over the Challis Vikings. It was Carey’s first game in 12 days.
The Panthers begin conference play on Jan. 4 when Lighthouse Christian makes a visit with a 7:30 p.m. tip.
The game showcased one of the top players in the region in Perkes (27 points, 13 points, three steals and five 3-pointers). Perkes had 20 of his points in the first half alone. Carey made 10 3-pointers in all.
“If you play defense, the offense takes care of itself,” Simpson said. “Our greatest asset is foot speed. On offense, we’ll have a few set plays but mostly we’ll just let the boys play the game. We’ll always try to start inside and work the ball outside.”
Against Challis, “I was impressed with how we kept looking for the next pass. We moved the ball well, tried to get it inside and found the open man all night,” Simpson said.
Nine Carey players scored against Challis (1-6). Others were Simpson (six points, three rebounds, seven steals, five assists), Parke (nine points, five boards, two assists), Hagen Hennefer (six points), and Chris Gamino (four points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists).
Also contributing were Preston Wood (five points, four steals, two assists) and Riley Morey (four points, four rebounds, two steals). Challis sophomore Jacen Farr led his team with 13 points and eight rebounds. Aeden Baker made five blocked shots, and Garrett Hunt had seven points along with five rebounds.
Carey finished its pre-holiday slate with non-conference games against Butte County (0-4) in Arco today. The Panthers opened their season with a 61-50 home win over Butte County.
After Christmas, the Panthers travel to the Truckstop.com tournament in New Plymouth where they will open play over three days in the eight-team SnapRaise Bracket with a 2:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 against Garden Valley.
“Our speed is an asset,” Simpson said. “We hope to play great defense and shoot well. Rebounding will be a factor because we are not tall. We are ready for the challenge.”
Here’s the Carey boys’ roster:
Varsity: Seniors—Conner Simpson, Colton Larna, Carsn Perkes and Cris Gamino. Juniors—Hagen Hennefer, Nik Versis and Owen Parke. Sophomore—Preston Wood.
Junior varsity: A.J. Black, Roscoe Colton, Josh Peterson, Will Parke, Chris Ruiz, Brody Quillin, Gabe Saili, Riley Stocking and Piernan Hoy. Coaches are Danny and D.J. Simpson. ￼
