Carey guard Carsn Perkes gets off a jump shot last season against Dietrich on Jan. 13.

 Courtesy photo by Ryan Smith

Carey High School’s boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to capitalize on its strong season in summer hoops when the Panthers compete for league honors and state berths against tougher Idaho 1A Division 1 schools for the first time in 2022-23.

Panther coach Dick Simpson, in his 21st season as head Carey coach, has been involved with Carey’s basketball program since 1990. He has guided Carey teams to regular visits over to the State 1A Division 2 tournaments, including state championships in 2011 and 2015.

Division 1 basketball is another story. What’s more, the 10-team Snake River Conference gets only two berths to the eight-team State 1A Division 1 tournament—with the high seeds getting the right to host the first two rounds of conference tournaments that are state qualifiers.

