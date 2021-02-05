A tug-of-war battle went down to the wire between the visiting Carey High School boys’ basketball team and the Camas County Mushers on Tuesday night for an Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 (Sawtooth Conference) game.
The Mushers outlasted the Panthers, 63-58.
Carey (5-4, 2-3 Sawtooth Conference) now has a losing conference record for the season.
Senior Hunter Smith scored 23 points for Carey to go along with six assists and eight rebounds.
Junior Chase Bennion had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Senior Wyatt Mecham (eight rebounds), senior Dallin Parke (nine points, four assists, eight rebounds) and senior Ashton Sparrow (seven points, five rebounds) all contributed for the Panthers.
Both teams played neck-and-neck for much of the game. Carey won the rebounding battle, 34-31. However, Camas County (10-4, 4-1 league) shot slightly better, going 21-for-46 from the field while Carey went 23-for-67.
Carey will have its Senior Night on Monday, Feb. 8, when the Panthers welcome Butte County for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
