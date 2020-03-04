Because of its state tournament tradition, the Carey School boys’ varsity basketball team will be considered one of the favored teams for a trophy at the 2020 State 1A Division 2 tournament opening Thursday at Caldwell High School gym.
Carey, the 2015 and 2011 champion at the Idaho High School Activities Association meet, has earned the school’s 15th consecutive state trip, and 24th visit in 28 seasons. No other team in the field has such a tradition, and only 2016 state winner Dietrich is close.
The Carey boys (17-7), winners of seven of their last eight games, debut Thursday at 1:15 p.m. against the Cascade Ramblers (18-4). Cascade has never won a state hoops tourney and last visited state in 2014—exiting with a 59-55 loss to consolation winner Carey.
Cascade, also winners of seven of its last eight, made state the hard way after its 71-59 loss to 3rd District champion Garden Valley last Saturday in McCall. The Ramblers eliminated Council 79-63 Thursday and ousted Deary 60-42 Saturday in a state play-in game at Grangeville.
The Ramblers boast a high-powered offense averaging 64.8 ppg. Yet Carey (59.4 ppg offense, 51.7 ppg defense) has been relying more on its defense at tournament time.
Carey has held opponents to 43.7 ppg over its last seven outings including last Wednesday’s 47-43 upset victory over reigning state tournament and Sawtooth Conference tournament champ Lighthouse Christian Academy of Twin Falls.
It was Carey’s first conference title since Nate Adamson’s Carey squad (24-2) beat Richfield 45-26 in 2015 on its way to Carey’s second state basketball championship.
Stunned by the loss, Lighthouse Christian (19-6) couldn’t recover in Friday’s Sawtooth tournament second-place game for a state berth, at Shoshone’s gym. No. 4-seeded Dietrich ended Lighthouse’s season 62-56 behind 18 points by sophomore Jett Shaw.
In three previous meeting this season, Lighthouse Christian had beaten Dietrich by 34, 21 and 30 points.
For its effort, Dietrich (18-7, 63.5 ppg offense) will open at state Thursday at 8 p.m. against eastern Idaho champion Mackay Miners (19-4, 69.3 ppg) in a game that smacks of a high-scoring shootout. Mackay has won 13 straight games including its 79-61 title game win over North Gem.
No team at state brings better credentials than the unbeaten Lakeside Knights (21-0) from Plummer. Lakeside averages a herculean 78.6 ppg including a lockdown 63-42 triumph over Genesis Prep in last Thursday’s northern Idaho District No. 1 finale.
Here’s how the brackets shape up. It appears the opposite side from Carey has the power edge at state:
Carey, with a win Thursday over Cascade, would advance to play Friday’s 1:15 p.m. semi-final at Caldwell High gym against the winner of Thursday’s 3 p.m. opening game between the Timberline-Weippe Spartans (15-3) and North Gem Cowboys from Bancroft (16-5).
Timberline-Weippe, its last state championship in 1969, made it to state with a 49-42 win over Logos for the District No. 2 title. North Gem followed up its 18-point loss to Mackay on Thursday with a 74-73 state-qualifying win over Rockland.
Last year’s state runner-up Garden Valley (16-3) will take aim at its first-ever state title with its tough 6:15 p.m. assignment Thursday against Lakeside. That winner plays the Mackay-Dietrich winner in Friday’s 3 p.m. semi-final.
Lighthouse Christian Academy (26-0) last year won its first State 1A Division 2 title 83-74 over Garden Valley (21-6). And Garden Valley is the only trophy winner from 2019 returning this year.
Carey went two-and-out at state last year, dropping its opener 60-54 to Garden Valley and going home early with a 57-48 consolation bracket loss to the Rockland Bulldogs.
The State 1A Division 2 championship game is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. It will begin a full day of six IHSAA championship games there.
