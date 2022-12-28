A busy three days of prep holiday basketball action occurs today, Dec. 28, through Friday for the Carey High School boys’ varsity.
The Panthers (3-2) compete in the eight-team SnapRaise Bracket of the Truckstop.com tournament at New Plymouth in southwestern Idaho.
Tipping off in a field of 1A Division 1 and 2 teams, Carey plays today at 2:30 p.m. against Garden Valley (4-3). More games are scheduled for Thursday, depending on outcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In