Carey logo

A busy three days of prep holiday basketball action occurs today, Dec. 28, through Friday for the Carey High School boys’ varsity.

The Panthers (3-2) compete in the eight-team SnapRaise Bracket of the Truckstop.com tournament at New Plymouth in southwestern Idaho.

Tipping off in a field of 1A Division 1 and 2 teams, Carey plays today at 2:30 p.m. against Garden Valley (4-3). More games are scheduled for Thursday, depending on outcome.

Load comments