In the first round of the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference basketball tournament, the No. 5 seeded Carey High School boys’ team had a big second half to take down the No. 4 Castleford Wolves, 48-40.
Castleford hosted the opening round and led Carey, 29-25, at halftime, but senior Dallin Parke led the Panthers to the victory with his 22 points.
Fellow senior Hunter Smith added 15.
Junior Eric Taylor was Castleford’s leading scorer with 13 points as sophomore Ethan Roland added 12 more.
Carey (8-5) continues on the road when the Panthers travel to Dietrich (15-5) for the second round of the tournament, with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, at Dietrich High School.
The game will be livestreamed through Carey’s Facebook page.
Blue Devils cut SVCS down
The No. 8 Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats had a tough task taking on the top-seeded Dietrich Blue Devils in their first game of the year for the opening round of Monday’s 1AD2 district tournament.
The Blue Devils took care of business on their home floor behind senior Brady Power’s 20 points, leading Dietrich to a 69-42 win.
Senior Rhys Dill added 12 points and sophomore Cody Power had 11.
Juniors Sid Tomlinson and Braden Buchanan led SVCS with eight points each.
Senior Caelin Bradshaw had six points and George Murray had five.
The Cutthroats (0-1) will now travel to Castleford (11-8) with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
