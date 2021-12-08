Led by a hot-handed Carsn Perkes, the Carey Panther varsity boys basketball team dominated the Carey Holiday Tournament on their home floor in Carey over the weekend. They capped off the final game by beating the 2A Valley Vikings, 64-46.
Perkes had 20 points in the first half and finished with 25 to lead Carey to the win. Between the four-team tournament, Carey went 2-0 for the weekend with a win against Murtaugh, 45-31, on Friday night.
“We always play tough competition because I think it makes us play better,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “To win our home tournament is good. Valley is a legit team.”
On Saturday night, Perkes went wild, going 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. He also added nine rebounds and three assists.
“He had a good all-around game,” Simpson said. “He got into a rhythm and let things come to him. He was feeling it, so we kept feeding him.”
Junior Connor Simpson (10 points) was a pest on defense, rattling Valley’s offense. Simpson finished the game with five steals.
Carey’s defense was as tough as nails. The Panthers (3-0) forced 17 Valley turnovers and didn’t allow the Vikings to get in a rhythm the entire game.
“I feel like we picked up the defense in the second half,” Simpson said. “We’re not big so we have to play good defense. Altogether, the whole team meshed off each other quite well.”
Valley’s Jesus Hernandez led the Vikings with 17 points (15 in the second half). The Vikings had the height advantage and out-rebounded the Panthers, 26-23. However, it didn’t matter because the Panthers were hot offensively.
Senior Chase Bennion had 12 points for the Panthers, while Ashton Drage (6 points) and Cris Gamino (4 points) contributed greatly to the cause.
To enter Saturday’s final game, Valley (2-1) beat Mackay in a lopsided game, 61-6.
Before Saturday’s final, the Carey Holiday Tournament All-Stars were announced with Perkes, Simpson and Bennion highlighting the honors. Valley’s Kyle Christensen and Murtaugh’s Junior Benites were also named to the team.
In the girls’ four-team tournament, the Murtaugh girls beat Mackay, 63-25.
The Carey girls finished 0-2 in the tournament by losing both of their games.
Up next for the Carey boys is a home game on Thursday against Wendell. ￼
