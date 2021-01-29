The Carey High School boys’ basketball team took down two familiar foes earlier this week and last week, beating both Shoshone and Richfield on the road.
Carey (5-3, 3-1 Sawtooth Conference) beat Shoshone (0-12, 0-2 Snake River Conference), 48-35, as senior Hunter Smith led all scorers with 19 points in a non-conference game.
Senior Dallin Parke finished with seven points and eight assists for Carey.
Senior Jesus Villanueva contributed six rebounds and four assists while adding three points.
Ashton Sparrow, also a senior, had a nice night, too, adding nine points and four rebounds. Junior Chase Bennion had eight points and five rebounds.
Senior Gabriel Myers led Shoshone with 15 points, with fellow senior Tristin Schroeder adding 10 more.
Shoshone controlled the boards with 28 rebounds to Carey’s 21, but the Panthers won the game by their shooting percentage. Carey went 18-for-44 from the field, while the Indians were 13-for-34.
Carey 79, Richfield 66
The Panthers were running and gunning in their matchup against Richfield on Jan. 21.
Richfield (7-8, 2-3 Sawtooth Conference) couldn’t stop Carey’s offense as the Panthers went 30-for-62 from the field and 10-for-27 from the three-point line.
The Panthers also had four players score in double-digits. Carey also had 12 team steals. Carey won the rebounding battle, 33-32.
Sparrow led the Panthers with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Villanueva had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Smith also had 15 points and three steals.
Parke had 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
Sophomore Conner Simpson had seven points and seven assists for the Panthers. Bennion added nine points and six rebounds.
Carey is back at it when the Panthers take on Camas with an away game on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
