Carey School athletic director Lee Jay Cook has earned a prestigious honor from the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association (IAAA).
Entering his sixth year as Carey athletic director after taking the job in 2015, Cook was voted 2020 Idaho 1A Divi-sion 2 “Athletic Director of the Year” by IAAA in April.
It was the first such IAAA honor for Cook, 37, a 2001 graduate of Carey High who is the fifth of six children of the late Lee Cook and Sandy Cook.
He was one of six Idaho high school athletic directors honored by IAAA. Others included Ted Reynolds of Twin Falls High in the 4A classification, Kirby Bright of Kimberly 3A and Randy Spaeth of Raft River High in 1A Division 1.
Cook said he was grateful for the honor, as well as the “Athletic Director of the Year” award he received last October from SHAPE Idaho (Society of Health and Physical Educators) during a conference in Pocatello.
A 2008 Idaho State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, Cook earned his master’s degree in athletic administration from ISU in 2010.
He took his first full-time teaching job at Gooding High in 2011 and for four years taught physical education there, the last two serving as assistant athletic director. He coached basketball for three years and golf at Gooding.
Cook and his wife Lindsay have one son, Bronson, who will be 8 in July. The couple also has two daughters, Harper, 3, and Laiken, 3.
Lee Jay Cook played three sports at Carey High. He was a member of Carey’s state eight-man football championship during his sophomore year. He played on the State 1A runner-up Carey boys’ basketball team as a senior in 2001.
His three older brothers are James, Cameron and Aaron, and younger brother Tyler is his other brother. Lee Jay has a sister, Kelly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In